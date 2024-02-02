The 20 MSP Continues M&A Push with Latest Strategic Acquisition

"We don't have to deal with the turbulence that accompanies most acquisitions," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "We work closely with the MSPs we acquire long before any deals are brought to the table. This makes things easier on us, easier on them, and easier on our clients." Post this

Data Tech Café is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, but serves clients in multiple states, having grown its footprint through a strategy that emphasizes service excellence, cybersecurity prowess, and business-savvy solutions that bring lasting value to client organizations.

While Data Tech Café experienced growth and success prior to joining The 20 MSP Group, The 20's business model helped the Michigan-based organization reach new heights and emerge as a major player in the managed services landscape.

Data Tech Café's remarkable evolution as a member of The 20 MSP Group culminated in the MSP being honored with the prestigious "MSP of the Year" award last year at The 20's annual VISION event.

The 20's leadership is delighted to welcome such an established and accomplished MSP to its ranks, and to welcome on board CEO & Founder Seann Moreno and key members of the Data Tech Café technical team.

"Data Tech Café has been on an incredible growth journey since joining our group," shared Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and CEO. "Watching them mature and evolve has been hugely inspiring, and we're all looking forward to getting inspired all over again by the great things we'll accomplish together."

The 20's M&A journey began in 2022 with a flurry of MSP acquisitions. Now, twenty-seven acquisitions later, The 20 is well on its way to building an enduring national footprint. Conkle largely credits The 20's successful M&A run to the company's unique consolidation strategy, which involves acquiring MSPs exclusively from The 20 MSP Group. This approach facilitates seamless integrations and robust cultural compatibility, while also mitigating risk.

"We don't have to deal with the turbulence that accompanies most acquisitions," remarked Conkle. "We work closely with the MSPs we acquire long before any deals are brought to the table. This makes things easier on us, easier on them, and easier on our clients. The plan is to stick with what works, and what allows us to continue bringing our brand of managed and co-managed IT services to organizations that could use our help."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing. The 20 has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Conkle, The 20, 9724610880, [email protected], https://www.the20.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE The 20