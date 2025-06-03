The 20 MSP Continues National Expansion, Reaches 40 Acquisitions with ADC Deal

"Our M&A strategy is about building something bigger together," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "We're acquiring these companies to elevate everything they've already built – and to add crucial expertise and industry experience to our growing operations." Post this

Founded by Jim Considine, ADC has been a trusted technology partner to small and mid-sized businesses across Boston and the surrounding areas since 1990. Known for its tailored solutions and unwavering commitment to client success, ADC has helped hundreds of businesses boost productivity and reduce risk through streamlined, customized IT solutions and proactive support. As a member of The 20 MSP Group, ADC achieved impressive year-on-year growth, while adding the scale and operational maturity needed to compete at a higher level.

"ADC is exactly the kind of MSP we love to bring into the fold," said Tim Conkle, Founder and CEO of The 20 MSP. "Jim is incredibly driven and focused on building his MSP the right way. His commitment to continuous improvement shines through in the team he's built, the culture he's nurtured, and the strong, lasting relationships he's established with clients. We're excited to deepen our partnership with Jim and the ADC team – and to continue innovating and raising the bar in managed services together."

Considine will remain on board in a new position, continuing the pattern seen with many of The 20 MSP's acquisitions, where owners and decision makers stay on to guide growth and drive improvement in roles aligned with their strengths.

"Our M&A strategy is about building something bigger together," Conkle added. "We're acquiring these companies to elevate everything they've already built – and to add crucial expertise and industry experience to our growing operations. 'Right people in the right seats' has been a guiding principle since day one, and it remains central as we expand nationwide. At the heart of our mission is the belief that an MSP's success depends more than anything else on the people in its tent – the passion, integrity, and energy they bring to the office, day in and day out."

With a robust pipeline of acquisition candidates and a proven framework for rapid, harmonious integration, The 20 MSP is poised to continue its national expansion throughout 2025, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most forward-thinking players in the managed services space.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing.

About The 20 MSP

As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, including single and multi-location organizations, providing each one with white-glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com

