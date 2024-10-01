The 20 MSP Makes Strategic Play with Acquisition of iCoreIT

"The 20 MSP's goal was never just to be big. We want to be big, but also, really, really good – and our M&A plans will continue to evolve to accommodate both of these objectives," said Tim Conkle, Founder and CEO of The 20 MSP. Post this

Tim Conkle, The 20 MSP's founder and CEO, commented on the strategic value this latest deal holds.

"When it comes to tailoring managed IT services and solutions to the unique demands of healthcare providers, iCoreIT is at the forefront of things," Conkle remarked. "Bringing them on board puts us in a very exciting position to give clients operating in that world a distinct competitive edge with tools and solutions crafted with their exact pain points and workflows in mind. We're talking about delivering industry-leading innovation, security, and compliance services to a sector that critically needs help with these things."

While The 20 MSP's end game remains the same – building a premier national MSP with unmatched scale – its M&A strategy has evolved since getting underway in 2022. Initially, The 20's search for acquisition candidates was confined to "member MSPs" – MSPs belonging to The 20's growth platform, The 20 MSP Group. This strategy enabled rapid expansion and relatively seamless integrations, while bypassing some of the friction and attrition that can undermine M&A deals. Recently, however, The 20 MSP began to cast its net wider to include non-member MSPs, such as iCoreIT.

"We've completed our initial push into the M&A space with a flurry of MSP member acquisitions over two years, and now we're ready to start zeroing in on more specific goals and targets, which will sometimes mean going outside the group," shared Conkle. "Our goal was never just to be big. We want to be big, but also, really, really good – and our M&A plans will continue to evolve to accommodate both of these objectives."

Integrating the managed services division of iCoreConnect, a publicly traded company (NASDAQ: ICCT), followed a rigorous process to protect shareholders and maintain transparency. The 20 MSP was pleased with the ease of the transition and how well their acquisition framework held up under increased scrutiny and oversight.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions. Texas-based Sunflower Bank, acting as sole lead arranger in a syndicated credit facility for The 20 MSP, provided the funding tranche.

