The 20 MSP Underscores Commitment to Security with SOC 2 Certification

"This milestone affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence in information security," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "We pride ourselves on exceeding industry standards when it comes to protecting our clients' sensitive information." Post this

"This milestone affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence in information security," said Tim Conkle, Chief Executive Officer at The 20 MSP. "We pride ourselves on not only meeting but exceeding industry standards when it comes to protecting our clients' sensitive information, and it's gratifying to receive third-party validation for our efforts. The plan now: continue improving and innovating to remain at the forefront of information security."

The 20's SOC 2 audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SaaS companies worldwide, and involved a comprehensive examination of the The 20's security controls and processes. This evaluation resulted in a resoundingly positive report and unqualified opinion from Prescient; The 20's operations, policies, and procedures all met or surpassed the SOC 2 requirements, underscoring the national MSP's powerful and proactive approach to data security and risk management.

As a national MSP with a diverse clientele, The 20 takes a lead role in securing data across vital industries where protection is non-negotiable. Serving clients in finance, healthcare, manufacturing and more, The 20 recognizes the critical link between stringent security standards and the success of each partner.

"Our clients entrust us with their most sensitive and valuable information, and our job is to keep it safe, added Ken Nix, Chief Information Security Officer at The 20 MSP. "This certification is just the latest demonstration of how seriously we take this responsibility. While we can't promise a threat-free world, we can promise the best security practices and processes an MSP can offer."

Visit The 20 MSP website to learn more about their managed and co-managed IT services, cloud and compliance management, and cybersecurity solutions.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth.

Media Contact

Crystal Conkle, The 20 MSP, 9724610880, [email protected], https://www.the20.com

SOURCE The 20