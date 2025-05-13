The 20 MSP's Ciera Cole and Crystal Conkle Named to CRN's 2025 Women of the Channel Power 80 List

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. Post this

The annual Power 80 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and consultants for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

Ciera Cole serves as Chief Experience Officer at The 20, where she leads the charge in creating a unified, high-impact experience for the company's national MSP network. Her work sits at the intersection of strategy and service — driving member retention, satisfaction, and long-term growth. A rising star turned executive, Cole joined The 20 early in her career and helped shape its evolution from the inside out. She earned her MBA from Southern Methodist University while working full-time at The 20, following undergraduate studies at Baylor University.

Crystal Conkle is a powerhouse marketing leader with two decades of experience turning strategy into scale. As Chief Marketing Officer at The 20, she's the architect behind the company's demand generation engine and brand evolution — driving growth for both The 20 MSP and its nationwide network of MSPs. A former founder who knows what it takes to build from the ground up, Conkle brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial grit and strategic marketing expertise to every initiative she leads. She holds a bachelor's degree, MBA, and M.A. from the University of Texas at Dallas.

"It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these women, who are leaders and change-makers in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman spotlighted on this list has shown exceptional dedication to building creative strategies that propel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the entire IT channel. We are pleased to spotlight their important contributions and look forward to their future success."

"It is with great pride that I congratulate Crystal and Ciera on this distinguished recognition from CRN," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20 MSP. "Being named to the Women of the Channel Power 80 list reflects their exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and meaningful contributions to both our organization and the broader IT channel. Their continued excellence sets a high standard and reinforces The 20's commitment to driving innovation and progress in our industry."

The 2025 Women of the Channel will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage beginning May 12 at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for MSP clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond cutting-edge tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit the20.com

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Media Contact

Alexis Williams, The 20 MSP, 972-461-0880, [email protected], https://www.the20msp.com

Kristin DaSilva, The Channel Company, 508.416.1175, [email protected], https://www.thechannelco.com

