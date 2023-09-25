The 2023 Georgia Agricultural Labor Relations Forum Returns to Tifton This Fall

"Our ag producers face many issues beyond their control. The Ag Labor Forum can help growers be better prepared for future changes while helping them maintain compliance in a very complicated H-2A program." Chris Butts, GFVGA Executive Vice President Tweet this

Will Bentley, President of the Georgia Agribusiness Council, remarked on the importance of the forum, "The Ag Labor Forum serves as an invaluable platform for our agribusiness community, delivering essential insights and empowering our growers with the information they need to thrive in an ever-changing labor environment. This event shows the industry's commitment to excellence, fostering a collaborative environment where ag leaders, labor experts, and stakeholders meet to address the vital importance of labor in Georgia's largest industry."

President Tom McCall of the Georgia Farm Bureau encourages all agricultural employers to attend the conference. "The Ag Labor Forum brings together farmers from all sectors of Georgia's agriculture community and provides them with the information needed to maintain a safe and productive work environment that also meets all regulatory requirements. In this fast-changing regulatory environment, Georgia's ag employers need to know the rules of the road to ensure a productive workplace. This conference brings together the experts that share this critical information."

The Ag Labor Forum is powered by the support of groups that represent the leading segments of Georgia's agricultural industry. "The partners that make this event possible are names we know and trust and represent a broad mix of industry segments. We are proud to partner with these organizations to bring this important information to all Georgians involved in Agriculture," said Butts.

Conference Registration is available here: http://www.georgiaaglaborforum.com/

Beth Oleson, GFVGA, 1 706-845-8200, [email protected], https://www.georgiaaglaborforum.com/

