The 2023 Harvest in Chianti Classico's Demonstrates Excellence

Despite a challenging 2023 growing season, the quality remains excellent

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2023 growing season in Chianti Classico, the renowned wine region of Italy, proved to be a testament to the region's exceptional winemaking expertise and unique microclimate. Despite facing challenges the vintners of Chianti Classico demonstrated their commitment to quality and authenticity.

Spring 2023 greeted Chianti Classico with uncharacteristic rainfall, mirroring the weather patterns experienced throughout Italy. This excessive moisture posed a significant challenge to vineyards, demanding meticulous attention to detail to prevent fungal diseases and fend off peronospera attacks, common issues in vineyards across the country.

What sets Chianti Classico apart is its unique microclimate, characterized by high average altitudes and well-ventilated vineyards. Thanks to these specific pedoclimatic conditions, the region managed to contain the peronospera attacks that plagued other Italian wine-growing areas. It is crucial to note that these challenges primarily affected production quantity, leaving Chianti Classico's renowned quality intact.

As the summer months rolled in, Chianti Classico faced the scorching heat of July and August. However, the earlier spring rainfall proved to be a blessing in disguise, as it ensured an ample hydric reserve in the soil. This reserve protected the vines from stress due to drought, allowing them to thrive. Additionally, the rising temperatures acted as a deterrent to insect attacks, further preserving the vineyards.

Giovanni Manetti, President of the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico, underscored the unwavering dedication of Chianti Classico's winemakers to preserve the region's identity while maintaining the highest quality standards. In conclusion, the 2023 growing season in Chianti Classico posed its share of challenges, but the region's unique microclimate, dedication to vineyard care, and commitment to quality have once again set the stage for an exceptional vintage. Chianti Classico remains a beacon of resilience and excellence in the world of wine.

About the Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico:

The Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico exists to protect, oversee, and valorize the Chianti Classico denomination. Since the Consortium's founding in 1924, the organization has changed its name and the design of its logo, the Black Rooster, which since 2005 has been the trademark of the whole denomination. As one of the premier institutional organizations in the European Union in the grape-growing and winemaking sector, the Consortium represents 96 percent of the DOCG production. The entire production chain is supervised by a public tracking system, which enables consumers all over the world to check the bottle they've purchased via the Consortium's website. The Consortium also conducts research and development in the agronomic and enological fields, in collaboration with prestigious educational and research institutes. For more information, please visit http://www.chianticlassico.com.

Media Contact

Shelby Sonkin, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Vino Chianti Classico