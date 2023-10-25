The 2023 Maryland STEM Festival Holds its 2nd Parade in Frederick

The Maryland STEM Festival, Inc is hosting its second Parade in Downtown Frederick on November 4th. The Parade will start at 10 am from Frederick High School heading towards Baker Park. At Baker Park, there will be a diverse collection of booths with STEM oriented activities open until noon.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Maryland STEM Festival, Inc is hosting its second Parade in Downtown Frederick on November 4th. The Parade will start at 10 am from Frederick High School heading towards Baker Park. At Baker Park, there will be a diverse collection of booths with STEM oriented activities open until noon. Frederick Mayor O'Connor, County Executive Fitzwater, Councilman Young, State Senators Ken Kerr and Chris Few will be walking in the Parade. There will be vehicles from the Fire and Police Department and Department of Natural Resources in the Parade as well as the B360 Dirt Bike riders. Baker Park Booths will feature NASA, Zone Soccer, Fort Detrick, Fisher Scientific, the Frederick County Library, and more! Details about the parade are available here.

The 9th annual state-wide celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics began on Friday, October 13th and runs until Saturday, November 11th. This year's Festival highlights eSports and Video Games with over 250 virtual and/or in-person events. The theme recognized the growing significance of these topics to everyday life as well as their importance to Maryland's economy. The state has a very vibrant video game industry and community. More than ever, eSports are providing many good STEM jobs and introducing children to the world of STEM.

Events will be held at libraries, schools, colleges, museums, and many other locations. Each event is family- oriented, fun, and free; taking place all around the state to give residents maximum opportunity to participate in this important festival. Astra Zeneca, Verizon, Horizon, Northrop, Firaxis, Zenimax, Microsoft, NASA, Whiting-Turner, and Morgan State University will be among the participants. A complete list of events can be found at marylandstemfestival.org.

The Festival concludes with an eSports Conference. The theme of the Conference is Gaming in the Classroom showing the value of gaming in education. The conference is attracting attention from around the world.

The Maryland STEM Festival encourages all students, regardless of age, background, experience, or resources to learn more about and get involved with STEM. Maryland is one the few states in the nation to have a state- wide STEM Festival.

Maryland STEM Festival, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) corporation funded by generous support from companies, organizations, and individuals across Maryland.

Media Contact

Phil Rogofsky, Maryland Stem Festival, 4106271074, [email protected], marylandstemfestival.org

SOURCE Maryland Stem Festival