The 2023 World Series® Will Be Played Exclusively on Shaw Sports Turf®

"Shaw has proudly partnered with both teams for more than four years now and cannot wait to watch this World Series," said Vice President of Shaw Turf Chuck McClurg. Adding, "We're not taking sides!" Post this

B1K natural is also an important element in the Rangers and the Diamondbacks commitment to sustainability and minimizing environmental impact. The Geofill infill brand includes coconut husks and fibers that are a rapidly renewable resource. The infill requires much less water than natural grass, thus resulting in significant levels of conservation.

B1K is a dual fiber turf system comprised of Shaw's high-performance Strenexe® XD slit film and Shaw's Bolt® monofilament. This system provides excellent durability and functionality by minimizing the infill from "splashing," maintaining adequate infill levels across the field. The Bolt fiber provides realistic ball roll, friction and natural grass aesthetics.

"Shaw has proudly partnered with both teams for more than four years now and cannot wait to watch this World Series," said Vice President of Shaw Turf Chuck McClurg. Adding, "We're not taking sides!"

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

A wholly -owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a flooring solutions provider to the residential and commercial markets. Shaw supplies carpet, hardwood, resilient, and tile/stone flooring products, as well as synthetic turf. Shaw Sports Turf is one of the leading synthetic turf companies in North America and has represented quality and innovation for more than two decades with over 4,000 successful installations, including an impressive list of high-profile field installations. For more information, please visit http://www.shawsportsturf.com, call 866-703-4004 or find us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and LinkedIin.

STRENEXE, BOLT, BATTING A THOUSAND and B1K are trademarks of Shaw Integrated and Turf Systems, Inc.

Geofill is a registered trademark of Italgreen SPA.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS is a registered trademark of AZPB Limited Partnership, AZDBI, LLC.

TEXAS RANGERS is a registered trademark of Rangers Baseball LLC.

WORLD SERIES is a registered trademark of Office Of The Commissioner Of Baseball.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL and MLB are registered trademarks of Major League Baseball Properties, Inc.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY is a registered trademark of Auburn University.

GLOBE LIFE FIELD is a registered trademark of Globe Life Inc.

CHASE FIELD is a registered trademark of JPMORGAN Chase Bank, N.A.

Media Contact

Jennifer Muse, Shaw Sports Turf, 7068793643, [email protected], www.shawsportsturf.com

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf