The 2024 CEO Sentiment Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

The sentiment study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2024. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The CEO Sentiment study will be a timely and telling benchmark to help understand how peers are managing during these unprecedented times", states Neil Brown, CEO of Chief Executives Council. "CEOs and other C-Suite executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report."

To take the brief and confidential survey, 2024 CEO Sentiment Study, link to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ceo-sentiment-survey

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2024 C-Suite Sentiment Study Results - Webcast Panel, link to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3430111676376377952

ABOUT the Chief Executives Council

Chief Executives Council™ is a community and platform for CEOs, Presidents, Founders and related professionals focused on best practice resources, career development and training, peer networking and recognition. Programs include research studies on strategic topics, webinars and roundtable panels, informative articles and whitepapers, the CEO Insights™ Interview Series, and the annual CEO Pinnacle Awards™ program. For more information, visit http://www.ChiefExecutivesCouncil.org, or call Neil Brown, CEO at 312-869-2180.

