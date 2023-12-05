The 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced by Controllers Council

"The CFO/Controller Sentiment study promises to uncover insights that will support planning and decision-making in 2024 and beyond", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

The sentiment study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2024. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The CFO/Controller Sentiment study promises to uncover insights that will support planning and decision-making in 2024 and beyond", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "Corporate finance and accounting executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report."

The study and webcast panel discussion are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on corporate finance and accounting training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

To take the brief and confidential survey, 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study, link to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2024-sentiment-study

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2024 CFO/Controller Sentiment Study Results – Webcast Panel, link to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2144506606043579997

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, recognition and more. Programs include CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI), and produces the annual Controller of the Year Awards, Meet the Controller Interview Series, and the Controllers Seal of Approval program.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.

