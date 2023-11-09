The 2024 Convrt Awards open for entries in retail design, technology, e-commerce, and experiences

The Convrt Awards 2024 is now open for entries, celebrating innovation in Retail Design, Technology, and Experiences. It is the premier award recognizing the vast retail and e-commerce industry's achievements, with around 50 categories encompassing Projects, Solutions, and Leadership. This year introduces new Retailer Leadership awards, acknowledging areas like Sustainability and Women's Leadership. The awards welcome global participants who have executed solutions for the commerce sector within the last 18 months. With an independent council of experts, the Convrt Awards aim to shine a spotlight on behind-the-scenes innovators in retail, free from any paid affiliations. Last year's winners included adidas, H&M, Goodwill and Fanta.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Convrt Awards, the premier celebration of the retail industry's innovation, are now accepting entries for the 2024 competition. This prestigious event will honor pioneering efforts in Retail Design, Technology, and Experiences, featuring nearly 50 categories that recognize the depth and breadth of retail and e-commerce achievements.

This year's categories include creative projects like Store Design, Signage & Graphics and Visual Merchandising as well as technology in Analytics & Intelligence, Interactive Display/Kiosk, Extended Reality and Apps. Convrt also recognizes solution providers who support retail's back-of-house including Payments, Robotics and Logistics.

In 2024, Convrt has also introduced NEW categories celebrating Retailer Leadership. Categories under Retailer Leadership will recognize excellence in the retail industry with awards including Sustainability Leadership, Women's Leadership, Business Transformation, and Silo-busting Infrastructure Overhaul.

Why Convrt?

Convrt is all about the Behind-the-scenes players who make shopping smarter, smoother and even beautiful. A completely independent body proudly dedicated to shining a bright spotlight on the absolute best in today's retail and ecommerce innovation.

"There's no club you need to be in, nothing to sponsor, no paid event to attend, and no one you need to know. Independent Judges only care about one thing–your work," said Amy Rieber, Producer – The Convrt Award

Who Can Enter the Awards

Eligibility for the awards casts a wide net, inviting companies of all sizes and specialties that have effected tangible solutions for clients within the commerce sector. With a global call, the only stipulation is that the work should have been completed within the 18 months leading up to submission.

"Retail, whether instore or online, is the human-centered industry that touches everybody." says Douglas Hampton-Dowson, Founder of The Convrt Award, "We hear a lot of negatives but it's exploding with creativity and innovation".

The Awards Judging Council

The Convrt Independent Judging Council is comprised of top industry experts in the world of Retail and Ecommerce, including:

"This is an award for the pirates out there that broke new ground and that were relentless about their craft, bringing to life the new and bold but also the relevant and future-forward." said Amy Daughtery, Head of US Marketing – Costa Coffee and independent Convrt judge.

Last Year's Winners

This will be the second year for The Convrt Awards. Last year's winners include: iGotchaMedia & adidas with their entry: "MESSI 5 Transparent Holographic Experience," Tokinomo Marketing entry: "Fanta Misterio Halloween Campaign," GoodwillFinds' "Recommerce Helps Goodwill Deepen its Local Community Impact" and Outform & H&M's "Light Rope for H&M." Other 2023 winners included Adorama, Corra, ASICS & SheerID, and Beatrice Society.

"For years there's been no independent, authentic standard to recognize the designers, creators, engineers, solution providers and innovators behind the scenes of shopping. These are the teams who are constantly bringing new experiences to life for brands and customers around the world and we're so excited to finally appreciate their work" –Douglas Hampton-Dowson, Founder of The Convrt Award

About The Convrt Awards:

The Convrt Awards, initiated in 2022, recognizes and celebrates brilliance in the retail industry. Created by former retail experience designer Douglas Hampton-Dowson, it offers an unbiased platform to appreciate the innovators in the world of shopping.

Media Contact

Amy Rieber, Convrt, 1 (646) 992-3860, [email protected], convrtaward.com

SOURCE Convrt