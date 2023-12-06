The 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment Study: Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

"The COO Sentiment study will be an important benchmark to help understand how peers are managing during these unprecedented times", states Neil Brown, COO of the Operations Council Post this

The sentiment study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2024. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The COO Sentiment study will be an important benchmark to help understand how peers are managing during these unprecedented times", states Neil Brown, COO of the Operations Council. "COOs and Operating executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report."

To take the brief and confidential survey, 2024 COO/Operations Sentiment Study, link to:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/coo-sentiment-survey

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2024 COO/C-Suite Sentiment Study Results – Webcast Panel, link to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3430111676376377952

ABOUT the Operations Council

Operations Council™ is a community and platform for COOs and operating professionals focused on career development and training, best practice information and resources, recognition and peer networking. Programs include a national Career Center, informative articles and whitepapers, research on trending topics, webcasts and roundtable panels, the COO Interview Series, and the annual COO of the Year Awards. For more information, visit http://www.OperationsCouncil.org, or contact CEO Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.

