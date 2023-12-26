The 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid is Now Available for Test Drives at Capital Honda

Charlottetown drivers can test drive the latest 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid at the Capital Honda dealership.

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exciting news for car enthusiasts and environmentally conscious drivers as Capital Honda proudly announces the arrival of the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid, now available for test drives. The Honda CR-V has long been a favorite among drivers, known for its reliability, versatility and fuel efficiency. With the introduction of its hybrid version, Honda is taking its commitment to sustainability to the next level.

Under the hood, the 2024 CR-V Hybrid unveils a powerhouse—an efficient 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors, delivering a robust 204 hp and 247 lb.-ft. of torque. This dynamic duo ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience while boasting an impressive EPA-estimated 43 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

The exterior design of the CR-V Hybrid reflects a perfect blend of sophistication and rugged charm. Distinctive LED headlights illuminate the path, while the sleek aerodynamic profile enhances fuel efficiency and overall aesthetics. With available leather-trimmed seats, an easy fold-down 60/40 split rear seatback and ample cargo space, the CR-V Hybrid is crafted to provide comfort and versatility for both drivers and passengers.

Safety takes center stage in the 2024 CR-V Hybrid. Equipped with the Honda Sensing® suite, it includes advanced safety features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist System. These technologies work cohesively to enhance driver awareness and assist in avoiding potential collisions.

The CR-V Hybrid seamlessly integrates technology into the driving experience. An intuitive 7-inch infotainment system with a vibrant touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ compatibility keeps the passengers connected and entertained. Its available wireless phone charger and USB ports ensure that all the devices are ready for the road ahead.

Interested customers can get more insight into the 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid available at the dealership's website: [https://www.capitalhonda.com/ __title__ 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid at Capital Honda]. For a more personal experience, they can visit the dealership at 40 Lower Malpeque Road, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1R3 or contact them directly at 902-566-1101.

