The 2024 Honda Pilot is Now Available for Test Drives at Battison Honda

Drivers in and around Oklahoma City can schedule a test drive of the 2024 Honda Pilot at the Battison Honda dealership.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Battison Honda is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2024 Honda Pilot has officially arrived at the dealership, and customers are invited to experience its outstanding features through exhilarating test drives. Boasting a sleek exterior design, excellent performance specs, advanced safety features and innovative technology, the 2024 Honda Pilot is set to redefine the driving experience for SUV enthusiasts.

The 2024 Honda Pilot impresses with a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine, producing 285 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. Its 10-speed Automatic Transmission with Shift-By-Wire and Paddle Shifters guarantees a seamless, responsive ride. The i-VTM4® all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction for both city driving and off-road escapades, showcasing this SUV's versatility and capability. The 2024 Pilot also combines sophistication and ruggedness with modern exterior details that turn heads on the road.

With three rows of seating, the 2024 Pilot offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families and those with an active lifestyle. This SUV also comes with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, including a 9-inch touchscreen display, Android Auto™/Apple CarPlay® integration, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and 12-speaker BOSE® premium sound system. Equipped with Honda Sensing® technology, the new Honda Pilot ensures a safe and secure driving experience with features like collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

For detailed information on the 2024 Honda Pilot or other new Honda models, they can drop by the dealership located at 8700 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73162 or contact them directly at 405-495-5800.

