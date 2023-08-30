The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is Now Available for Test Drive at Dickson City Hyundai

Scranton drivers can test drive the latest 2024 Hyundai Palisade at the Dickson City Hyundai dealership.

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dickson City Hyundai proudly announces the arrival of the much-awaited 2024 Hyundai Palisade, inviting car enthusiasts to test drive it firsthand. This latest addition to the Hyundai lineup promises an exceptional blend of sophistication, utility and safety.

The 2024 Palisade boasts a robust 3.8-liter V6 engine, delivering an impressive power rating of 291 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque, providing a dynamic driving experience for city commutes and highway travels. Its interior exemplifies luxury and functionality. With seating for up to eight passengers, this SUV ensures a comfortable journey for everyone. The 6-way adjustable driver's seat, along with the available 8-way power-adjustable seat for the front passenger, guarantees personalized comfort. Transitioning from passengers to cargo, the latest Palisade excels. Offering an expansive 18 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seats, it transforms to a capacious 86.4 cubic feet when the second and third rows are folded down — a vital feature for road trips and weekend getaways.

The safety features of the latest Palisade are designed to give drivers peace of mind. All models come standard with front and rear crumple zones, an array of airbags from seven total airbags, vehicle stability management and anti-lock brakes. Equipped with Hyundai SmartSense®, an advanced suite of safety technologies, drivers can enjoy peace of mind on the road. Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist work harmoniously to prevent potential hazards and collisions, offering safety to all passengers.

By test driving the 2024 Hyundai Palisade, potential buyers can get a firsthand sense of its handling, performance and comfort features. The dealership's team of experts is dedicated to guiding customers through the features and benefits of the Palisade to make an informed decision that aligns with their needs.

For more information regarding the key highlights of the 2024 Hyundai Palisade, interested customers are encouraged to visit https://www.dicksoncityhyundai.com/ or call 570-487-3095. They also have the option to visit the dealership in person at 1519 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.

