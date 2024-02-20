The 2024 Integrative Healthcare Symposium Delivers Education, Networking and Business to Healthcare Professionals

"Industry gatherings like the Symposium are so crucial, and it was clear the insights, connections and business gained at the Symposium made a meaningful impact on both our attendees and exhibitors." - Christina Henderson, Event Director, Integrative Healthcare Symposium. Post this

The Symposium opened Thursday, February 15 with conference sessions taking place concurrently throughout the day; Day One ended with the Opening Reception, where attendees and exhibitors celebrated the start of the event. Friday, February 16 began with Dr. Daniel Kraft's Keynote "The Future of Integrative Health & Medicine: Where Can Technology Take Us?" Following another full day of conference sessions, a second evening happy hour created more time for networking and relationship building.

Day Three of the Symposium opened with the 2024 Visionary Award reception, where Kenneth R. Pelletier, PhD, MD was named the 2024 recipient of the annual honor. Following morning conference sessions, interested attendees participated in a sound bath experience led by Ben Brown, LMT. The final day of the event concluded with a plenary by Jeffrey Bland, PhD, FACN, CNS and closing remarks from Henderson.

"Our team is already excited for what's ahead at next year's Symposium," said Henderson. "We look forward to delivering an even more valuable experience in 2025."

Additional coverage highlights of the 2024 event will be available at http://www.ihsymposium.com and on social media channels. The 2025 Integrative Healthcare Symposium will take place February 20-22 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. Click here to sign up for Symposium news and announcements.

Interested in exploring exhibiting opportunities in 2025? Contact Symposium Group Sales Manager Carmella Perrone at [email protected].

About the Integrative Healthcare Symposium

Founded in 2005, the Integrative Healthcare Symposium is the east coast's premier event for integrative and holistic healthcare practitioners. Each year, the in-person event attracts hundreds of practitioners including medical, osteopathic, chiropractic and naturopathic doctors, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dieticians, nutritionists, massage therapists, health coaches, psychologists and more. With timely educational offerings led by industry experts, the opportunity to earn continuing education credits, meaningful peer connection and a dynamic exhibit hall, the Symposium is a must-attend event for integrative healthcare practitioners. For more information, visit http://www.ihsymposium.com.

