The 2024 Lamborghini Urus S is Now Available for Purchase at Lamborghini Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Charlotte is thrilled to announce the availability of the highly anticipated 2024 Lamborghini Urus S in its inventory. This luxury SUV, known for its exceptional performance and sophisticated design, is now ready to dazzle automotive enthusiasts and discerning buyers in Charlotte and beyond.

The 2024 Lamborghini Urus S represents the pinnacle of innovation and style, combining the heart of a supercar with the versatility of an SUV. With its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the Urus S delivers an astonishing 641 horsepower, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience. The advanced all-wheel-drive system, eight-speed automatic transmission, and adaptive air suspension provide unmatched handling and comfort, making it a perfect choice for both city driving and off-road adventures.

This new model features a refreshed exterior design, showcasing Lamborghini's signature sharp lines and aggressive stance. The interior is equally impressive, offering luxurious materials, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled comfort. With a customizable digital cockpit, state-of-the-art infotainment system, and premium audio, the Urus S sets a new standard for luxury SUVs.

Lamborghini has equipped the Urus S with an array of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, ensuring peace of mind for all occupants.

Lamborghini Charlotte is a premier dealership dedicated to providing an exceptional automotive experience. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, they offer a wide selection of new and pre-owned Lamborghini vehicles, as well as expert service and maintenance. Their knowledgeable sales team is ready to provide detailed information and personalized assistance to help customers explore the full range of features and options available. Test drives are now available by appointment, allowing customers to truly appreciate the performance and luxury of the Urus S.

For more information about the 2024 Lamborghini Urus S or to schedule a test drive, please visit the Lamborghini Charlotte dealership at 6500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212 or contact them at 833-820-2691.

