The 2024 Salt Lake Fall Home Show Kicks Off October 11 Featuring Mark Bowe of Magnolia Network's Barnwood Builders on the Design Stage

This year's event is an exciting celebration of design and innovation, featuring a star-studded lineup of renowned experts, including Magnolia Network's Mark Bowe from Barnwood Builders.

In addition to Mark Bowe's appearances, the Salt Lake Fall Home Show will spotlight a variety of local builders, designers, and experts. Notable experts like Michael Hewett of King Construction, Marla Dee of Clear & Simple, LLC, and Leo Ovalle of A Plus Tree, LLC will also appear on the Design Stage, offering insights into their craft.

But that's not all! This year's event will feature a Pumpkin Patch, presented by Schmidt's Farms & Greenhouse—perfect for picking out the ideal pumpkin and enjoying fun fall activities. Looking to adopt a new furry friend? Visit the Pet Adoptions area, where you can find a loving pet and learn from daily pet care workshops on how to keep your new companion happy and healthy.

For those seeking design inspiration, the Designer Rooms by Park City Stone & Wood will be showcasing stunning interiors that blend stone and wood elements, perfect for achieving rustic charm or modern elegance. With hundreds of vendor booths, attendees will have access to expert advice and inspiration for every aspect of their next home project.

As always, the Salt Lake Fall Home Show is proud to support our community. Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel, first responders, and teachers with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Additionally, home show visitors will enjoy free parking, including free valet parking and free shuttle service on Saturday, October 12.

The Salt Lake Fall Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

4-Pack: Get 4 tickets for price of 3: $30 ($7.50 each)

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeFallHomeShow.com.

