The 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit Agenda is Live!

Leading Technology Solutions Distributor Sandler Partners' 2024 National Summit Session agenda is live, registrants can select their itinerary for this year's Partner-focused educational sessions.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. , Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees can now create their full itinerary for the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit, taking place on October 7th-10th in Huntington Beach, California. Members of the community will come together at the beautiful oceanfront Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in sunny Southern California to network, learn new solutions, and advance their ability to sell.

The sessions that make up the agenda were collaboratively curated by the Sandler Partners support team, including Sales Engineers, Marketing, Sales Leaders, and Channel Managers based on specific Partner feedback. This input ensures that the most relevant and impactful topics are the focus of each year's sessions. Attendees across the entire Partner spectrum, whether they are a new Partner, potential Partner, just getting into the industry/Channel, or a long-time successful Partner who already knows the value of the National Summit, will find topics tailored to their needs.

Registrants can choose from sessions via tracks focused on Sales, Tech, and Growth. Hundreds of members of the Sandler Partners community have already registered for this event and can now build out their agenda for a personalized experience that will best advance their understanding and help them grow their business. Capacity may be limited for specific activations, registrants should act quickly to secure their accommodations and itinerary.

"We listen, discuss, and distill so much into the National Summit agenda every year," states, Gerry Davis, SVP, Sales Engineering. "Partners share what they need and how much they benefit from the education they receive. The agenda addresses what kind of topics and education will help them drive their bottom line. We're lucky to have a strong independent community, with Partners who are confident in their abilities and know they can benefit by learning even more."

Partners and soon-to-be Partners should take advantage of this opportunity to expand their knowledge and network at the 2024 Sandler Partners National Summit! Joining this year's National Summit are leading technology Providers/Sponsors including:COX, Dialpad, GigTel, Vonage, AT&T, Comcast Business, Hyperion Partners, NICE, Sinch, Spectrum, Broadvoice, DYOPATH, Evolve IP, Fusion Connect, iFax by Amplify, TPx Communications, Verizon, Zultys, 365 Data Centers, AireSpring, Arelion, Astound Business Solutions, Cato Networks, CBTS, Centersquare, Cipher, Cologix, CommandLink, Consolidated Communications, CORO, Crown Castle, Cybersafe Solutions, Deft, DIRECTV for Business, EPIC iO, Expereo, For2Fi, Frontier, Genesys, GeoLinks, GoTo, Granite, Infobip, Lumen, Megaport, Nextiva, NHC, Observe.AI, Ooma, PowerNet, Rackspace, S-NET Communications, Sangoma, SilverSky, Telesystem, UbiStor, Viasat, Windstream Enterprise, and Yellow.ai. Suppliers interested in participating as sponsors can learn more by contacting [email protected].

About Sandler Partners and Their Community Approach

Sandler Partners helps empower their network of leading independent Sales Partners to bring organizations around the world a comprehensive range of technology solutions, including Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Connectivity, Cloud, Colocation, Mobility, Internet of Things, and Continuity. Their community focus helps support Partners to identify solutions swiftly and unbiasedly from a diverse Provider portfolio of 200+ suppliers. Partner sales agents, VARs, and MSPs gain access to a robust support network, Sales Engineering expertise, marketing resources, and powerful sales tools like SCOUT, Solutions Finder, Scout for Solutions, and the Marketing Center within the Sandler Portal. This helps give their Partners what they need to do what they do best – deliver quality, value, performance, features, unparalleled expertise, and service to their clients. Members of the Sandler Partner community can rely on the industry's strongest negotiated agreements and a team dedicated to ensuring all their commissions are found, tracked, and paid.

