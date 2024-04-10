The 2024 USA Slow Wine Guide Officially Debuts Alongside Its Annual Five-City Tour Across The United States

Another successful roadshow showcasing more than 150 "good, clean, and fair" wines from Italy and the US

New York, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: New York, April 9th, 2024 - The renowned Italian wine association, Slow Wine, has just concluded its nationwide wine tour across the United States, celebrating the release of the 2024 Slow Wine Guide, which features both Italian and U.S. editions. The U.S. guide is currently available for purchase via the Slow Food USA website.

Top trade and media representatives participated in Slow Wine's five-city 2024 USA Tour, which showcased more than 140 Italian producers and 32 domestic wineries from California, Washington, Oregon and New York. The New York City event on March 19th drew more than 410 industry professionals, with more than 100 in Washington DC on March 18th and Austin on March 21st, 150 in Denver on March 25th and 300 in San Francisco on March 27th.

"There's tremendous momentum propelling the Slow Wine movement in the U.S.," said Deborah Parker Wong, who directs the U.S. guide in conjunction with managing editor Pam Strayer. "And our community will keep growing as viticultural practices continue to shift away from the use of synthetic inputs." Parker Wong, Strayer and a team of coordinators begin research on the 8th edition of the U.S. guide in May.

This year's Tour edition was sponsored by Consorzio Tutela Vini Oltrepò Pavese, Consorzio di Tutela Sicilia DOC, Consorzio Asolo Prosecco, Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo, Pastificio Di Martino, Mediterranean Aperitivo-Consorzio del Vermouth di Torino, S. Bernardo.

"We were impressed by the warm welcome received during the tour. It is always a pleasure to return to our two main markets, New York and San Francisco, which have been part of the Tour for over 10 years now." said Giancarlo Gariglio, editor-in-chief of the Slow Wine Guide. "The team and the wineries also enjoy exploring new markets every couple of years and we were all pleasantly surprised with the crowds in Washington DC, Austin, and Denver. Media and industry professionals eagerly greeted our producers, demonstrating enthusiasm and a genuine desire to deepen their knowledge of wines and wineries that align with Slow Wine's principle of sustainable agriculture. We eagerly anticipate returning next year for a brand new edition."

The tasting events showcased wineries producing high quality wines that align with Slow Wine's dedication to sustainable agriculture, as described in the 2020 Manifesto created by the Slow Wine Coalition. This coalition encompasses a unified global network of individuals within the wine industry committed to advocating for a wine revolution founded on principles of excellence, environmental sustainability, land preservation, and the advancement of rural, social, and cultural welfare.

About Slow Wine

The Slow Wine Guide evaluates more than 2,000 Italian wineries, more than 402 American, and includes a small selection from Slovenia, treating each with the utmost respect and attention. The Slow Wine team prides itself on the human contact it has built with all producers, which is essential to the guide's evaluations. While other guides limit their focus to a blind tasting and brief write-up, Slow Wine takes the time to get personal with each winery in order to create a well-informed, detailed review of the wines themselves and the people behind the production. Slow Wine selects wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment. For the first time ever, those wineries that receive the snail or the official Slow Wine seal are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a distinction that the Slow Wine Guide continues to passionately support.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. http://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Slow Wine