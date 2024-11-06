The 2025 CFO/Controller Outlook & Sentiment Study - Webcast Panel and Survey Announced

"The CFO/Controller Sentiment study will identify timely insights for executives to learn how peers are managing in challenging environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. Post this

The sentiment study will identify a Financial Performance Index (FPI), along with expectations for financial metrics, spending and talent in 2025. And no sentiment study would be complete without the "What keeps you up at night" question.

"The CFO/Controller Sentiment study will identify timely insights for executives to learn how peers are managing in challenging environments", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "Corporate finance and accounting executives are encouraged to take the survey and receive a complimentary copy of the study report."

The study and webcast panel discussion are produced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on corporate finance and accounting training and resources, career development, networking and recognition.

To take the brief and confidential survey, 2025 CFO/Controller Outlook & Sentiment Study, click here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2025-cfo-controller-sentiment-study

To register for the complimentary webcast, 2025 CFO/Controller Outlook & Sentiment Study – Webcast Panel (CPE), link to:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4110720376489435736/

ABOUT Controllers Council

Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform of more than 100,000 Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, best practice resources, networking, recognition and more. Programs include continuing professional education (CPE), a national Career Center, strategic research studies, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, articles and whitepapers. Controllers Council publishes the annual CFO/Controller Sentiment™ Study, the Corporate Finance & Accounting Talent Study, the CFO/Controller Financial Performance Index™ (FPI); and produces the annual Controller of the Year™ Awards, Meet the Controller™ Interview Series, the Controllers for a Cause™ Scholarship Fund, and the upcoming Controllership 2030™ – Predictions Panel and study.

For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 630-710-4710.

