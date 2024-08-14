The 2025 Honda HR-V is Now Available for Sale at Steele Honda in St. John's, NL

Customers can test drive and purchase the latest Honda HR-V at Steele Honda in St. John's, NL.

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland, is excited to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Honda HR-V. As a leading Honda car dealership, Steele Honda is proud to offer this versatile subcompact SUV, known for its exceptional performance, advanced safety features, and advanced technology. The 2025 Honda HR-V is now available for sale in Newfoundland, offering residents a modern and efficient vehicle option tailored to their needs.

Setting a new standard in the subcompact SUV segment, the 2025 Honda HR-V has an impressive power and efficiency combination. Equipped with a 2-litre, 16-valve VTEC® 4-cylinder engine, the HR-V delivers a fuel-efficient drive, achieving approximately 8.3 litres/100 kilometres in front-wheel-drive models and 8.7 litres/100 kilometres in all-wheel-drive variants. This balance of performance and economy makes the HR-V ideal for those seeking reliable yet economical transportation in Newfoundland.

Inside, the HR-V offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin. Rear passengers benefit from increased legroom, while the vehicle's generous cargo capacity—691 litres (24.4 ft³) with the rear seats up and up to 1559 litres (55.1 ft³) when folded—ensures ample storage for all adventures. The base model features a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, while higher trims provide a 9-inch touchscreen with navigation and wireless connectivity options, catering to tech-savvy drivers.

This model's design prioritizes comfort and convenience, with standard automatic climate control and heated fabric seats. Higher trims offer leather-trimmed upholstery and heated steering wheels for those seeking luxury.

Buyers can check out the Steele Honda inventory and learn more about the 2025 Honda HR-V. Steele Honda also includes a wide selection of new and used vehicles in St. John's, making it the go-to destination for Honda lovers in Newfoundland. Customers can also visit Steele Honda, located at 4547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B4J8, or contact them at 709-700-9911.

