The 2025 Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards Are Back - Honoring the MVPs of Sports Medicine!

DALLAS, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perry Weather, a leader in weather monitoring and athletic safety, is thrilled to launch the third annual Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards, recognizing the best of the best in sports medicine—athletic trainers.
"Every game, every practice, every season—athletic trainers are there, ensuring safety and peak performance for athletes at all levels," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "This award is our way of shining a spotlight on athletic trainers and celebrating their incredible impact."
Nominate an Athletic Trainer Who Goes the Extra Mile
Perry Weather is calling on coaches, athletic directors, and school administrators to nominate an athletic trainer who makes a difference.
Whether they've prevented game-day disasters, advocated for athlete health policies, or simply shown unmatched dedication to their athletes—this is the moment to give them the recognition they deserve.
- The 2025 AT Excellence Award Winner Will Receive:
- $2,000 donated to a sports medicine scholarship of their choice
- 3 heat stress protection Cold Vests
- Nexus Deadbug DV2 Tactical Sling Bag
- Top 10 runners-up will receive:
- 1 heat stress protection Cold Vest
- Nexus Deadbug DV2 Tactical Sling Bag
- Nomination Deadline: March 21, 2025
- Submit Your Nomination Here: https://perryweather.com/athletic-trainer-excellence-award/
Building on Last Year's Legacy
Since launching the AT Excellence Awards in 2023, Perry Weather has recognized some of the most inspiring professionals in athletic training.
- 2023 Winner: David Csillan, The Hun School of Princeton – A leader in heat stroke prevention & sports safety advocacy.
- 2024 Winner: Dustin Rush, Frenship ISD – A leader in advancing emergency preparedness & athlete safety programs.
"Athletic trainers like Dustin and David go the extra mile for athlete safety, and we can't wait to celebrate another game-changer AT this year," added Perry.
Join Us in Recognizing the True MVPs of Sports Medicine
Athletic trainers show up for athletes every single day—now it's time to show up for them. Nominate an AT today and help us celebrate the heroes who keep athletes safe, healthy, and thriving.
Nominate an AT Now: https://perryweather.com/athletic-trainer-excellence-award/
Deadline: March 21, 2025
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Evan Benet – [email protected], 972-741-5585
About Perry Weather
Perry Weather is the industry leader in weather intelligence and safety solutions, providing real-time monitoring, alerts, and forecasting to schools, cities, sports organizations, and outdoor industries.
Beyond weather, Perry Weather is committed to athletic safety and proudly supports the incredible work of athletic trainers.
Learn More: https://perryweather.com/
Media Contact
Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 972-741-5585, [email protected], https://perryweather.com/
SOURCE Perry Weather
