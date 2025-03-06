The 2025 Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards Are Back - Honoring the MVPs of Sports Medicine!

Perry Weather, a leader in weather monitoring and athletic safety, is thrilled to launch the third annual Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards, recognizing the best of the best in sports medicine—athletic trainers. "Every game, every practice, every season—athletic trainers are there, ensuring safety and peak performance for athletes at all levels," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "This award is our way of shining a spotlight on athletic trainers and celebrating their incredible impact."

DALLAS, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Perry Weather, a leader in weather monitoring and athletic safety, is thrilled to launch the third annual Perry Weather AT Excellence Awards, recognizing the best of the best in sports medicine—athletic trainers.

"Every game, every practice, every season—athletic trainers are there, ensuring safety and peak performance for athletes at all levels," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather. "This award is our way of shining a spotlight on athletic trainers and celebrating their incredible impact."