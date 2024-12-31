The 2025 Salt Lake Home Show Launches Jan. 10 with Bravo TV's Craig Conover of Southern Charm on the Design Stage

Home Show goers can shop, compare, and save with more than 300 home experts on site, providing new ideas and practical advice.
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union is set to take place from January 10–12, 2025, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. This year's event promises to inspire homeowners with a star-studded lineup, exclusive features, and the latest trends in home design, renovation, and lifestyle.
A highlight of the show will be Craig Conover, star of Bravo's Southern Charm and founder of the lifestyle brand Sewing Down South. Known for transforming his passion for sewing into a thriving business, Conover will appear live on the Design Stage to share his journey, creative inspirations, and favorite home and design tips.
Live Appearances by Craig Conover:
o Friday, Jan. 10 at 4:00 p.m.
o Saturday, Jan. 11 at Noon
Conover will be providing unique insights into his design philosophy and entrepreneurial success.
Event Highlights
- Pet Adoptions Area: Attendees can meet adoptable pets and help give them a loving forever home.
- Designer Rooms by The Nest Furnishings: Beautifully curated spaces will showcase the latest trends and offer inspiration for home makeovers.
- Serenity Yurt: A tranquil retreat designed to inspire creativity and relaxation.
- Vendor Booths: Hundreds of exhibitors will feature products and services to help homeowners transform their spaces.
The Salt Lake Home Show aims to make the experience seamless for attendees by offering plenty of FREE Parking, including FREE Valet Parking provided by Xfinity on Jan. 10 and 11.
As always, the Salt Lake Home Show is proud to support our community. Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel, first responders, and teachers with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.
The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union
|
Dates:
|
Friday, Jan. 10, 2025
|
2 p.m.–9 p.m.
|
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
|
10 a.m.–9 p.m.
|
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025
|
11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah
|
Admission:
|
Adults (Door)
|
$13.00
|
Adults (Online)
|
$11.00
|
Senior 55+ (Door & Online)
|
$9.00
|
Children Ages 12 & under
|
FREE
For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.
ABOUT MARKETPLACE EVENTS
Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products, and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 100 business-to-consumer and trade shows in North America, including nearly 70 home and garden shows, 18 sport and outdoor shows, 16 holiday shows, and 10 regional trade shows. The 100+ combined events, in 54 markets, currently attract 30,000 exhibitors, 2.2 million attendees, and another 5 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Seattle, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal—some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events, visit http://www.marketplaceevents.com.
Media Contact
Melinda Meier, Fuel Marketing, 801.484.2888, [email protected]
SOURCE Salt Lake Home Show
Share this article