The 2025 Salt Lake Home Show Launches Jan. 10 with Bravo TV's Craig Conover of Southern Charm on the Design Stage

The highly anticipated 2025 Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union is set to take place from January 10–12, 2025, at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah. A highlight of the show will be Craig Conover, star of Bravo's Southern Charm. Post this

Live Appearances by Craig Conover:

o Friday, Jan. 10 at 4:00 p.m.

o Saturday, Jan. 11 at Noon

Conover will be providing unique insights into his design philosophy and entrepreneurial success.

Event Highlights

Pet Adoptions Area: Attendees can meet adoptable pets and help give them a loving forever home.

Designer Rooms by The Nest Furnishings: Beautifully curated spaces will showcase the latest trends and offer inspiration for home makeovers.

Serenity Yurt: A tranquil retreat designed to inspire creativity and relaxation.

Vendor Booths: Hundreds of exhibitors will feature products and services to help homeowners transform their spaces.

The Salt Lake Home Show aims to make the experience seamless for attendees by offering plenty of FREE Parking, including FREE Valet Parking provided by Xfinity on Jan. 10 and 11.

As always, the Salt Lake Home Show is proud to support our community. Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 10, offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel, first responders, and teachers with valid ID at Will Call in the South Lobby.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025 2 p.m.–9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00 Adults (Online) $11.00 Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00 Children Ages 12 & under FREE

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

