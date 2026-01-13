The 2026 SPE International Polyolefins Conference announces Keynote Speakers and the Program

The annual Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) International Polyolefins Conference in Galveston Texas on February 23-26, 2026 announces the keynote speakers and the program. In existence since 1975, this conference is the largest polymer Conference in the World dedicated to Polyolefins (Polyethylene and Polypropylene) with over 900 people attending, 130+ papers, and 60+ exhibitors.

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2026 SPE International Polyolefins Conference will be on February 23-26, 2026 (Monday-Thursday) at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas. The SPE South Texas Section in collaboration with the SPE Polymer Modifiers and Additives Division, the Thermoplastic Materials and Foams Division, the Engineering Properties and Structures Division, the Building and Infrastructure Division, the Applied Rheology Division, and the Flexible Packaging Division are organizing the program.

The conference will include: