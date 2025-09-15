The 2nd Annual Arizona Autism United Spectrum of Dreams Event Celebrates Creativity and Possibility

"It's amazing to see our kids shine in a space that truly celebrates who they are," one parent said. "This event gives them the confidence to dream big." Post this

The idea for Spectrum of Dreams was born from AZA United's longstanding commitment to uplifting the autism community. Over the years, the organization has witnessed countless moments of brilliance from those it serves—moments that deserved a spotlight. Inspired by these experiences, AZA United created Spectrum of Dreams to provide a stage where individuals on the spectrum can be seen, heard, and celebrated.

"It's amazing to see our kids shine in a space that truly celebrates who they are," one parent said. "This event gives them the confidence to dream big." Many performers' parents have echoed this sentiment, expressing joy and gratitude, and sharing how thrilled their loved ones are to be part of something so meaningful.

Purchase your tickets today to witness the magic of Spectrum of Dreams and help AZA United expand its reach and provide life-changing programs to more families. Together, we can build a more inclusive world where every individual with autism is empowered to dream, create, and thrive.

This year's event is made possible through the generous support of our donors: Design Works Gaming, Sustainability Engineering Group, BMO, Mohave Cannabis, Central Reach, Cactus Painting, Studio V, Sun Cornerstone Group, Inc., Activate Health and Uno Mojo and SARRC; and our outreach partners: Autism Society of Greater Phoenix, Care 4 the Caregivers, Encircle Families, First Place, and Seeds for Autism.

To purchase tickets and watch the 2024 event recap video, visit spectrumofdreams.com.

About Arizona Autism United

Arizona Autism United (AZA United) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 that serves hundreds of children every day throughout Arizona. Our mission is to help as many families as possible with individualized supports. We provide a wide variety of services and support as part of an interdisciplinary holistic care model. Our clinical specialties include Behavior Analysis, Speech Language Pathology, Occupational Therapy, Clinical Psychology and Diagnostic Evaluations, and Mental Health Counseling. We are one of the largest nonprofits in the state dedicated to helping individuals with autism and their families.

