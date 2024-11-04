The 2nd Annual HBCU Honors, Presented By Procter & Gamble, Celebrates Black Excellence With A Star-Studded Lineup And Powerhouse Honorees

"Hosting HBCU Honors is truly a privilege," shared Kym Whitley. "I owe so much to my time at Fisk University. HBCUs gave me the tools to succeed, and it's an honor to stand on that stage and celebrate the incredible people who are making history today." Post this

"Hosting HBCU Honors is truly a privilege," she shared. "I owe so much to my time at Fisk University. HBCUs gave me the tools to succeed, and it's an honor to stand on that stage and celebrate the incredible people who are making history today. This event is all about Black excellence, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

HBCU Honors celebrates the remarkable achievements of industry icons, including Hollywood powerhouse Will Packer—a record-breaking, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, television producer, and NFL team owner. Packer will be honored for his transformative impact on the entertainment industry, where he has reshaped the narrative for Black talent, creatives, and audiences alike. Reflecting on this recognition, Packer expressed his gratitude.

"HBCUs have been the cornerstone of Black success for generations. My time at Florida A&M University shaped who I am as a filmmaker and as a person. Receiving this honor from a platform that celebrates that legacy is incredibly meaningful to me. I'm proud to be part of this event that champions Black stories and excellence."

Former NASA Engineer Dr. Lonnie Johnson will be recognized for his trailblazing work in science and engineering, where he's well known for his invention of the Super Soaker and his great contributions to space exploration. Dr. Johnson continues to inspire future generations of young Black scientists with his innovations in clean energy. Additionally, Jewel Burks Solomon will be celebrated for her visionary leadership in tech entrepreneurship and her pivotal role at Collab Capital, where she has opened doors and bridged the funding gap for diverse founders to thrive.

The show kicks off with an exhilarating performance by the renowned DC Go-Go band Be'la Dona, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Highlights include powerful performances honoring the rich legacy of Black excellence, featuring GRAMMY Award-winning artists Fantasia and Hezekiah Walker, along with "The Voice" standout Mac Royal. In a heartfelt family moment, Will Packer's children, Nija and Zion Packer will join the celebration, while gospel star Erica Campbell and her daughter, Krista Campbell—a proud Spelman College student—come together for another memorable family performance. Hip-hop legend MC Lyte and the Virginia Union University Gospel Choir also deliver epic moments with surprise collaborations that are sure to captivate the audience.

Other special moments include a performance by GRAMMY Award-winning acts such as spoken word artist J Ivy, who will pay tribute to the Divine Nine with a powerful poetic piece accompanied by the soulful vocals of Tarrey Torae. Representatives from each Black Greek-letter organization will take part in a collective honoring their enduring legacy and impact. Breakthrough talent Imani-Grace Cooper, this year's HBCU Rising Star, will also dazzle the audience with her performance.

Presenting sponsor Procter & Gamble is committed to highlighting the far-reaching impact of HBCU trailblazers as part of its commitment to celebrating and uplifting Black excellence through content that reflects the everyday lives of the consumers its brands serve. Eric Austin, Vice President of Marketing and Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble, expressed the company's excitement about the partnership.

"Our brands are proud to support initiatives that amplify the impact and importance of HBCUs. Our partnership with HBCU Honors is a testament to our ongoing commitment to recognize the success and legacy within the Black community," said Austin. "Together, we celebrate the achievements of those who inspire and lead the way for future generations."

Throughout the show, special segments will also highlight the extraordinary contributions of other key HBCU alumni with a corporate spotlight video tribute honoring the visionary Broccoli City Founders, Brandon McEachern and Marcus Allen; Tanya Lombard, AT&T Vice President, Global Public and External Affairs; and Carmen Brown, Director of Global Media Foundation and Consumer Marketing at Meta.

A stellar lineup of presenters will grace the stage, including Chis Paul, as a champion for HBCU Athletes, Monique Rodriguez, Founder and President of Mielle, who will recognize The Hampton University Women's Basketball Team with a special presentation celebrating their groundbreaking achievements; and Dr. Glenda Glover, Vice Chair of the White House HBCU Initiative. Melonie D. Parker, Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer of Google, Inc., Racquel Oden, Chairman of the board for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Kelesha Armand, General Counsel of Consumer Banking and Deputy General Counsel of Consumer & Community Banking at JP Morgan Chase, Cameka Smith, Founder of The BOSS Network, and Jeron Smith, Founder of The Incubation Lab, HEIR, and Unanimous Media, will spotlight a deserving HBCU student with a scholarship. Marcos Purty, Vice President, Global Quality, Supplier Quality and Operational Excellence at General Motors will also join to celebrate this year's honorees, whose contributions have shaped industries and inspired future generations.

Founder and executive producer Michelle M. Bailey, a proud Spelman College alumna, spoke about the significance of the show.

"HBCUs are the bedrock of Black excellence, shaping leaders who inspire change, elevate our culture, and make a lasting impact," she reflected. "This year's honorees embody everything HBCU Honors stands for – innovation, leadership, and a commitment to lifting up our community. It's a privilege to honor them and celebrate the enduring legacy of HBCUs."

Joining the festivities as Red Carpet Hosts, celebrated radio personalities Joe Clair and Autumn Joi bring a unique blend of energy and cultural influence to the event. Known for his iconic career from BET's Rap City to WHUR's The Nina Brown and Joe Clair Afternoon Show, Clair will share his humor and DMV connection, while Autumn Joi, current Midday host on WLIT 106 radio and host of The AutumnJoi Live Show, adds her dynamic style, engaging honorees and guests on the red carpet.

Behind the scenes, a talented creative and strategic team brings HBCU Honors to life, which will debut as a one-hour television special this December. Executive producers Malik Buie, Michelle M. Bailey, Michele Ghee, Dorinda Walker, Cameka Smith, Jeron Smith, Aloni Ford, and showrunner Rick Grimes lead the production, with Shawn Williams serving as music director. The production is overseen by Red Summer TV, known for delivering top-tier live events that captivate audiences.

Stay tuned for future announcements, and don't miss the HBCU Honors Awards Show, airing on BET on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. This groundbreaking awards telecast promises a night of celebration, inspiration, and cultural pride as we honor the legacy of HBCUs and the leaders who are shaping our future. For more information, visit our website at www.hbcuhonors.com or follow us @hbcu_honors.

