The 42nd Edition of Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Opens in Boston to Seafood Professionals from Around the World

PORTLAND, Maine, March 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, produced by Diversified Communications, opens in Boston for its 42nd edition with a bustling exhibit hall filled with seafood suppliers, services, processing and packaging equipment companies from around the world. During the three-day Expo, exhibitors will demonstrate their latest innovations and build lasting relationships with North American buyers. The expo runs from 10am – 5pm on Sunday, March 10 and Monday, March 11, and from 10am – 3pm on Tuesday, March 12 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

This year's exhibit space spans 249,665 net square feet, five percent larger than last year's event, with 1,210 exhibiting companies from 49 countries, including new participating exhibiting countries from Azerbaijan, Germany, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Uganda; and an increased presence from countries including China, Ecuador, Japan, Norway and United States. The Expo welcomes state pavilions from Alaska, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia and international pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Greece, India, Indonesia, Scotland, Singapore, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam, among others.

"The success of this year's edition demonstrates the value of having a dedicated space for seafood professionals to network, conduct business and learn about new products, equipment and services in-person," says Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified Communications. "We've put together a robust three-day expo connecting top industry leaders, seafood suppliers from around the world and seafood buyers from every corner of the industry – restaurants, supermarkets, catering firms, seafood markets, hotels, airlines and cruise lines."

The Seafood Expo North America exhibit hall features seafood companies displaying a variety of fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed, and packaged seafood products. Companies such as Anova Food Inc, Atlantic Capes, Beaver Street, Cermaq Group, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, Crocker & Winsor Seafood, Eastern Fish Company, Eastern Fisheries, Inc., Full Measure Oyster, Harbor Seafood Inc, Hofseth International AS, Island Creek Oysters, Leroy USA, MOWI, Multi X, Nissui Corporation, Northern Wind Seafood, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Ocean Garden Products Inc, Pacific American Fish Co, Pacific Seafood Group, Pangea Seafood, Phillips Foods Inc, Raw Seafoods Inc, Ruggiero Seafood Inc, Samuels Seafood, Sea Port Products Corp, Southstream Seafoods, Seaborn A/S, Slade Gorton, Tampa Maid Foods, Westmorland International, Westward Seafood, among others, are welcoming buyers in the exhibit hall.

The Seafood Processing North America exhibit hall showcases market-leading processing and packaging equipment companies, along with logistics services and other service providers. Companies include Americold, Baader North America, Bonar Plastics, Eimskip, Harpak Ulma Packaging, Linde, Lineage Logistics, Marel, Middleby Food Processing, Multivac Inc, Nothum Food Processing, Pack3000, Packaging Products Corp, Proseal America, Inc, Reiser, Seaplast Americas, Inc, Seawise Innovative Packaging, VC999 Packaging, among others.

In addition to the exhibit hall, a comprehensive conference program offers educational sessions from top industry leaders around topics such as consumer trends and insights, aquaculture and aquatech, artificial intelligence (AI), social media and marketing, labor issues and governance, sustainability, ESG and traceability and transparency.

At 11:00am, Professor of International Economics at Brown University and keynote speaker, Mark Blyth, will give an economic and political update to the North American seafood marketplace titled, "Populist Politics, Inflation's Return and Why Trade is Back on the Menu: The Outlook for 2025 and Beyond." In this address, Blyth will cover topics surrounding the U.S. election, inflation and why trade tensions are likely to rise over the next few years regardless of how the U.S. election turns out.

The expo also offers unique special events, awards and features to enhance attendees' onsite experience and product knowledge with the New and Featured Product showcases, the Seafood Excellence Awards announcement and reception, Oyster Shucking Competition, demonstrations, seafood tasting, live podcast recordings with SeafoodSource Presents and more located in the Wave Makers' Zone. In addition to the events offered at the Wave Makers' Zone, attendees can access professional and business development sessions at the Career Navigator Hub located at booth #66.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America's largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified Communications, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: http://www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company's global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

