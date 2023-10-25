The 45th Annual Chester County BBQ Festival Attracts Record Crowd for Weekend of Fun, Food

Everything was bigger this year. Not only did the wonderful people of Chester County support this year's festival, but visitors also came from north Mississippi, Alabama, middle Tennessee and from as far away as Texas and Florida. Post this

The inaugural Hog Callin' Championship attracted 14 contestants and was well received by the audience, Hopper said. Freed-Hardeman University sophomore Marcus Williams won first place.

"I was in disbelief for most of the day (after the win)," Williams said. "I have no legitimate farm experience; I'm a complete city slicker. The way I practiced was I researched some of the winners of contests in other states and tried to figure out what helped them win. There were also many weird looks from people who saw me hog calling in my truck as they walked by." Chester County resident Morgan Moore placed second in the contest.

Other events for the young and the young-at-heart also took place, including a car show, Piglet's Splash, Dash and Roll and street dancing under cafe style lights with the Goodtime/Hotwire band. Hunt's Tennessee BBQ served as the official pitmaster and cooked 17 whole hogs for the festival.

"The festival has changed through the years," Hopper said. "In the 1990s and early 2000s the festival would fit just on the courthouse lawn, and now it takes over the heart of Main Street. We want the festival to grow, but we always want it to keep its down-home charm."

Forty-eight sponsors supported the 45th annual Chester County BBQ Festival this year. The following businesses were sponsors: Henderson Health and Rehab, Besso's, Cherry and Son Sales, First Farmers Co-op, All American Signs, The Three C's (Cookies for Cancer), Haley Lynn's Bridal and Beauty, Noah's Ark Preschool, Chester County Farm Bureau, Henderson Stamping, Quality Metal Stamping, Lonnie Cobb Ford, Neo Products, The Peoples Bank, Frank Bell, State Farm, Henderson Assembly of God, Keestone Academy, Hi-Way Wrecker Service.

Premier Manufacturing, Henderson Nutrition Station, Lofton Chevrolet, Teague-Noles 45 Auto Mart, Brothers Printing, Trailhead Media, TLM Associates, Duck's Market and Piggly Wiggly.

