The 5 Most Researched Cyber Security Topics and Why They Matter

The Costliest Cyber-Attacks

"The two most costly cyber-attacks of 2023 involved the hacking of US satellite communications provider, ViaSat, and the massive ransomware attack on contractors of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Both attacks highlight the vulnerabilities of the U.S. digital ecosystem and the need for more robust cyber security measures and resilience strategies."

Data Privacy

"Data privacy refers to the right of individuals to control how their personal information is collected, used, shared, and stored online. Data privacy laws seek to protect an individual's identity, reputation, preferences, and sensitive information from hackers, advertisers, or malicious actors."

AI and IoT Security

"Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are often found in the headlines. They have the potential to transform our lives in the areas of health care, education, transportation, and entertainment. However, they also introduce new security challenges, such as malicious manipulation, unauthorized access, data leakage, or cyber-attacks."

Quantum Technology and Space Communication

"Quantum technology and space communication research explores how to achieve secure quantum and space communications using quantum key distribution (QKD), quantum cryptography, quantum error correction, or quantum repeaters."

Leverage Cyber Security Experts

Cyber security is a dynamic and interdisciplinary field that requires constant collaboration and innovation to address the evolving threats and challenges in the digital world.

The cyber security experts at eMazzanti Technologies employ continuous training, new technologies, and advanced certifications to stay ahead of the threats. Business leaders leverage their expertise to assess cyber security risks and protect customer data and valuable business assets.

