The 56th NAACP Image Awards Golf Invitational Presented By Wells Fargo Celebrates Culture In Golf

"Today, we celebrate golf and Black excellence in sports, entertainment, and beyond," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. "As we pave the way forward, we remain committed to breaking barriers, uplifting talent, and championing a future where everyone has a fair shot at success."

Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, Kyle Bowser welcomed NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and actress, entrepreneur and personality, Tabitha Brown to the Clubhouse Lounge main stage for an opening discussion during breakfast. Their conversation set the tone for a day dedicated to revolutionizing the game of golf through diversity while celebrating excellence in sports, entertainment, and beyond.

Before tee time, guests and media gathered with hosts Byron Scott, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA superstar, and Seema Sadekar, professional golfer, personality, and Vice President of PGD Global. The dynamic sports duo welcomed attendees and acknowledged Los Angeles’ healing process following the recent fires. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson took to the putting green stage to recognize the sponsor and celebrity guests, and acknowledge the purpose of the day.

Today, we honor the game of golf and celebrate Black excellence in sports, entertainment, and beyond,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. “As we pave the way for the future of this beloved sport, we reaffirm our commitment to breaking barriers and showcasing the talent and achievements of our community. Together, we move forward—honoring our past, embracing our present, and championing a future where everyone has a fair shot at success”

President Derrick Johnson welcomed Moses Harris, senior vice president and the Black/African American segment leader for Commercial Banking Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo. Harris shed light on the longstanding partnership between the organizations noting, “NAACP’s commitment to advocacy and excellence is one of the reasons why Wells Fargo provided a $50 million grant in 2023 to support the organization’s continued efforts to achieve meaningful change.”

This year’s NAACP Nominee On-Course Awards Museum highlighted 18 NAACP Image Awards nominees, with each hole showcasing a different honoree for participants and spectators to recognize and discuss at the tee box.

A new addition this year, NAACP Icon Row, honored Black icons who have made remarkable contributions to business and social justice.

This year’s Golf Invitational featured 21 five-player teams, each led by a Celebrity Captain responsible for keeping score and guiding their team to victory in an 18-hole scramble format.

Celebrity participants include:

Julius “Dr. J” Erving, NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and sports icon

Kevin Garnett, NBA champion, Hall of Famer, and host of KG Certified podcast

Seema Sadekar, Professional Golfer & The Golf Fashionista

Matt Barnes, NBA champion, personality, and host of All the Smoke podcast

Chris Tucker, actor and comedian

Byron Scott, 3x NBA Champion & 2008 NBA Coach of the year

Johnny Gill, R&B Legend

Brian Shaw, 5x NBA champion and current LA Clippers assistant Coach

Derek Fisher, NBA Champion

Marlon Wayans, actor, comedian, and personality

Tabitha Brown, entrepreneur, media personality, host, and actress

Chance Brown, media personality and former LAPD officer

Ty Young, WNBA legend, coach, and actress

Metta World Peace, NBA legend and media personality

Jason Moore, actor and comedian

TJ Ward, NFL legend and host

Chris Spencer, comedian and actor

Tony Cornelius, Soul Train royalty

Gary "G Thang" Johnson, comedian and actor

Geno Taylor, NAACP nominee, producer, and actor

Isaac Keys, actor and former NFL player

Alex Thomas, actor and comedian

Glynn Turman, award-winning actor

Corbin Reid, actress

Kathleen Bradley, model, host, and actress

And many more...

Once all groups completed their rounds and scores were posted, clubhouse lounge guests and golfers joined sponsors in the grand dining room, where the stage was set for the much-anticipated winner announcements.

The “Sadekar Sisters” Seema Sadekar, alongside Nisha Sadekar, CEO and event producer of PGD Global, took the main stage to announce the winners in style.

The closing ceremonies featured a lavish dinner and lively awards presentation, celebrating the day's top performers with walk up music and crowd cheers. The winners were:

1st Place

Team Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Keenan Towns

Kainon Jasper

Kevin Adams

Derrick Plummer

2nd Place

Team TJ Ward

Jennifer Fisher

Calvin Golden

Brian Amlani

Chushi Mwewa

3rd Place

Team Geno Taylor

Lou Lou Gonzalez

Jason Moore

Eddie White

Ahmad Perry

Most Honest (Last Place) Team:

Team Chris Tucker

Johnny Gill

Jason Foster

Patrick Posey

Ahman Dolphin

Kali Natesa

For more information, please contact:

Nisha Sadekar

CEO & Event Producer, PGD Global

(310) 926-4075

[email protected]

Eileen Lopez

Media & Public Relations

Event Management & Advocacy Division

(562) 685-5744

[email protected]

NAACP Image Awards Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis | [email protected]

Chloe Duverge | [email protected]

Aaron Bastian | [email protected]

Ariana Drummond | [email protected]

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race–based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP–LDF – was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

For more information please visit: https://naacp.org/

About PGD Global

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is the future of golf entertainment meets golf entry. An innovative golf-focused firm, directing and producing luxury and purposeful events and content for some of the world's most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations. PGD creates the most innovative golf tournaments and experiences with a focus on elevating and celebrating belonging within the game. In 2020 PGD Global announced "Project Fairway", a movement dedicated to growing the game of golf for young girls and women by connecting them with golf. PGD Global operates golf-lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game with creativity, purpose and inspiration.

For more information please visit: http://pgdglobal.com/

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 34 on Fortune’s 2024 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at http://www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About El Caballero Country Club

El Caballero Country Club (El Cab) is a private member-owned club in Tarzana, California offering members and their guests a world class golf and country club experience. Founded in 1957, the club features exceptional and personalized service, superb dining and social opportunities, and extensive recreational options. The El Cab membership principle is based on non-discrimination, the club evaluates prospective members on their honorable reputation, community service, and philanthropy, building a congenial and welcoming community.

El Cab’s 18-hole championship golf course was originally designed by William Johnson. Robert Trent Jones Sr. redesigned the course in 1963 and, in 2021, his son Rees Jones completed a restoration to improve playability and sustainability. The resulting drastic 33% water usage reduction earned El Cab the Metropolitan Water District's Leadership in Conservation award and aligns with El Cab’s compassionate core values and demonstrates the commitment to being a good environmental steward of a limited natural resource.

For more information please visit https://www.elcaballerocc.com/

Media Contact

Eileen Lopez, Play Golf Designs Inc., 5626855744, [email protected], pgdglobal.com

Nisha Sadekar, Play Golf Designs Inc., (310) 926-4075, [email protected], pgdglobal.com

SOURCE Play Golf Designs Inc.