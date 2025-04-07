The 5th Annual American Craft Sake Festival Returns, Showcasing the Best of North American Sake

This year's festival will showcase 13 breweries and dozens of styles of sake, highlighting the craftsmanship and diversity of North American and Japanese sake producers. Post this

Presented by the Sake Brewers Association of North America (SBANA), this year's festival will showcase 13 breweries and dozens of styles of sake, highlighting the craftsmanship and diversity of North American and Japanese sake producers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with brewers, explore the nuances of various sake styles, and discover innovative food pairings that enhance the tasting experience.

As the sake industry continues to expand in North America, this event remains a vital platform for education, networking, and celebration of sake culture with key events including:

On Friday, April 11 , VIPs can join an exclusive field trip to Arkansas' only sake brewery Origami Sake, along with Cypress Creek Milling and Isbell Farms – the state's largest sake rice producer. The day concludes with an industry cocktail reception, fostering connections among brewers, distributors, and sake professionals, followed by an exhilarating sumo competition.

On Saturday, April 12 , top experts will discuss sake brewing techniques, industry trends, and innovations. In the evening, consumers are welcome to experience an extensive sake tasting tent, featuring some of the best craft sake from across the continent.

Guests will also enjoy live entertainment, DJ performances, and a special Taiko drumming showcase to set the tone for an immersive celebration. The evening will culminate in an awards ceremony, where winners of the People's Choice Award—as voted by festival attendees—will be announced.

The festival concludes on Sunday, April 13 , with a Day at the Races, providing attendees with a final opportunity to connect with brewers and fellow sake enthusiasts in a relaxed, approachable setting.

The tickets are available now via Eventbrite; $55 for general admission ($65 at the door) or a VIP option for $150, which includes early access, sumo tickets, entry to the industry welcome party, speaker series, designated VIP tent, exclusive sake tastings, and curated food pairings.

The 5th Annual American Craft Sake Festival is made possible by the generous support of sponsors including Iida Trading, Gekkeikan Sake, San-J, USA Rice, Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing, Isbell Farms, Cypress Creek Milling and other local partners and sponsors.

You can learn more about this year's event via our website: craftsakefest.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About the Sake Brewers Association of North America

Founded by North American sake brewers in early 2019, the Sake Brewers Association of North America (SBANA) is a 501(c)(6) non-profit focused on promoting and protecting North America's sake brewers, their sake, and the community of sake enthusiasts.

Media Contact

Casey O'Brien, American Craft Sake Fest, 1 6313771631, [email protected], https://www.craftsakefest.com/

SOURCE American Craft Sake Fest