The 7-Eleven Family of Brands Invites Customers to Support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® This Holiday Season

"After an incredible summer where nearly $3 million was raised at our annual Miracle Tournament and Celebration Dinner and the launch of our Cleat Crew auctions this fall, we're excited to continue the momentum of our 2023 fundraising campaigns with an in-store fundraising opportunity this holiday season," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven, Inc. "Children's Miracle Network Hospitals remains a cause close to the hearts and minds of our customers, Franchisees and employees, particularly as funds raised during the campaign benefit each store's local member hospital and directly help kids in their local community."

Funds raised will help to advance pediatric healthcare and ensure children in need – like Logan and Kahmari – receive the best possible care. Logan was born with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, scoliosis, Chiari malformation type 2, and bilateral clubfoot. She was transferred to her local children's hospital the day after her birth, where a multi-disciplinary medical team was at the ready. Funded by donations raised through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals partners like 7-Eleven, Inc., these teams met with both of Logan's parents before and after birth to provide comprehensive care all under one roof. Now age seven, Logan is thriving!

For 14-year-old Kahmari, his diagnosis of short bowel syndrome means he will need treatment throughout his life for gastroschisis, including monthly biologic infusions and iron or blood transfusions. Donations to his member hospital have aided research for the GI team, benefiting his current and future treatment planning.

Logan and Kahmari represent two of the millions of pediatric patients receiving best-in-class care from member hospitals thanks to fundraising partners like 7-Eleven, Inc. For 40 years, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has strived to change kids' health. Since our inception in 1983, we have provided funding that has helped hundreds of millions of children get the care they need.

"Our mission to change kids' health to change the future is possible because of the fundraising efforts led by amazing corporate partners like 7-Eleven," said Aimee Daily, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Donations generated from the simple act of making the ask at checkout ensure every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and allow stores across the 7-Eleven family of brands to help build thriving local communities for years to come."

Thanks to the generosity of its customers, Franchisees, employees and vendors, 7-Eleven, Inc. raised more than $19 million in 2022 to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 1991, the company has raised more than $170 million through events like the annual Miracle Tournament and Dinner Celebration, as well as in-store fundraising campaigns conducted across the 7-Eleven family of brands.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at http://www.7-eleven.com.

