The 84th International Congress of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith (COOLJC) to Convene in Norfolk, VA April 3-6, 2024

NOFOLK, Va., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary event as the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of Apostolic Faith (COOLJC) announces the 84th International Congress, scheduled for April 3rd to 6th in Norfolk, VA. This monumental gathering promises to ignite hearts with the profound message of transformation and compassion within our communities.

At the heart of the congress lies the "Gift of Love" initiative, spearheaded by President Marquise Rose, aimed at providing meals for 1,000 Norfolk citizens on April 5th, from 11am to 1pm at Townbank Fountain Park, 251 Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510. This profound endeavor not only aims to alleviate hunger but also to foster community unity, bolster health, and empower individuals to become proactive agents of change in their neighborhoods.

Driven by a commitment to equip the next generation with the tools to effect positive change, this highly anticipated four-day youth Christian leadership conference will immerse attendees in a dynamic blend of educational sessions, worship services, community outreach, and social activities.

"At COOLJC, we champion the transformative power of unity and compassion," affirmed President Marquise Rose. "This year's conference focuses on innovation, taking us to another level as we embrace change and undergo spiritual transformation. We are thrilled to mentor and guide our future leaders, instilling in them a deep dedication."

Apostle James Maye is spearheading the spiritual and administrative landscape of COOLJC, ensuring that the organization remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and communities through spiritual growth and compassionate leadership.

This year marks an exciting milestone as we proudly sponsor an Innovation Leadership Luncheon on April 6th at 11:30am. At this esteemed event, featuring keynote speaker Congressman Robert Scott and special guest Senator Tim Kaine, we delve into discussions on innovation and leadership.

Adding a soul-stirring dimension to the congress will be electrifying performances by gospel music artists such as Grammy Award Winner Kierra Sheard Kelly, Kelontae Gavin, Vincent Bohanna & SOV, and Virginia State Gospel Chorale. Attendees will also be treated to a captivating rip runway fashion show, engaging workshops, boat ride, and more. Conference speaker headliners include Pastor John F. Hannah from Chicago, Illinois, Bishop Brian Moore from Charleston, South Carolina, Bishop PJ Edmund from District Heights, Maryland, and many more!

People from all corners of the globe are gathering to embrace change and spiritual transformation. The congress will be held at the Marriott Waterside Hotel, located at 235 E. Main St. in Norfolk. For further details about the 84th International Congress or to explore opportunities for support, please visit https://www.icongress.org .

