The AAAAI Stands for Patient Advocacy During National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) are meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill today to restore and protect critical programs, advocate for research funding, support access to care and protect Medicare and Medicaid.
The meetings kick off National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month – a month dedicated to educating the public about asthma and allergic diseases, risk factors, symptoms and treatments and to advocate for legislation that supports the more than 26 million Americans who live with asthma and other allergic disease.
Today, on World Asthma Day, members of the AAAAI and AAFA will be giving remarks on the Capitol Hill Steps East at 11:00 am CT. They are urging Congress to:
- Reject any cuts impacting Medicaid coverage for vulnerable populations, including children, seniors, people with disabilities, and pregnant women
- Support and advance the Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act (H.R. 879) and enact policies providing long-term stability to the Medicare physician payment system
- Provide $40 million to Restore the National Asthma Control Program (NACP) in 2026
- Cosponsor the Children's Health Protection Act (H.R. 2339)
- Provide at least $51.303 billion in funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and $7.29 billion in funding for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and oppose proposals, like the NIH Reform Act (H.R. 1497/S. 664), that split the NIAID into multiple institutions
- Join as an original cosponsor of the Penicillin Allergy Verification and Evaluation Act (H.R. 9778 – 118th Congress)
As the leading member organization of allergist/immunologists, the AAAAI is committed to supporting patient access to care and the advancement of critically important allergy/immunology research.
Additional Advocacy
In response to frozen NIH funding, proposals to dismantle the NIAID and proposals to cap Facilities & Administrative (F&A) costs, the AAAAI has launched the Scientific Community Task Force for A/I Research to advocate for Congress to oppose H.R. 1497, protect vital research infrastructure and demand the release of frozen NIH funds. The AAAAI urges physicians, researchers, patients and caregivers to contact members of Congress and oppose NIH funding cuts.
Resources
To support patients and the allergy/immunology specialty, the AAAAI provides a wealth of tools and resources for dispelling myths around asthma and allergies and providing important allergy/immunology education to physicians and patients. Take advantage of these AAAAI resources:
- Protect NIH. Protect Patients. Toolkit
- Tools for the Public
- The School-Based Allergy, Asthma and Anaphylaxis Management Program® (SA3MPRO)
- Anaphylaxis Interactive Learning Guide
- AAAAI Podcasts
AAAAI experts are available to discuss allergy/immunology, advocacy work and the significant impact that allergies, asthma and immunology have on patients living with these challenges. For interview requests and media inquiries, email [email protected].
Visit aaaai.org to learn more about National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, our advocacy work and the Scientific Community Task Force for A/I Research.
The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.
