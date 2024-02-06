The Abbi Agency Celebrates Sweeping Success with PRSA Las Vegas

The Nevada-based agency won 12 Pinnacle awards, plus Senior Public Relations Manager earns Accreditation in Public Relations and holds VP of Membership position for local chapter

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abbi Agency, an outcome-obsessed, full-service agency that builds brands, shifts perceptions and inspires action, had sweeping success with the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Las Vegas Valley Chapter, taking home 12 awards at the PRSA Pinnacle Award Ceremony on Jan. 25 while the agency's own Senior Public Relations Manager Alexis Keith was named VP of Membership for the local chapter. Alexis also earned her accreditation in public relations (APR) from the national PRSA organization.

The Pinnacle Awards honor outstanding public relations programs, tools, and professionals in Southern Nevada, Northwest Arizona, and Southern Utah. This year marked the 27th annual ceremony held by the PRSA Las Vegas Valley Chapter. The Abbi Agency took home 10 Pinnacle Awards which are deemed the highest level of achievement, one Merit Award, and an Award of Excellence for Newcomer of the Year that was awarded to Account Executive Bridgette Menist.

"It is an honor to be recognized at the Pinnacle Awards," said Abbi Whitaker, CEO of The Abbi Agency. "These awards thoroughly reflect our team's ever-present passion, commitment, and creative approach to public relations projects. We are grateful for the honorable achievements on behalf of our work, as well as each and every one of our clients for trusting The Abbi Agency to do what we do best—achieve results."

Awards won include the following:

Campaigns:

Community Relations: WM Northern Nevada Ambassador Program

Public Service: Project SANDI - Supporting and Advancing Nevada's Dislocated Individuals

Reputation/Brand Management: Sierra Nevada REALTORS® - Owning the Real Estate Conversation

Events and Observances: Nevada Health Link Open Enrollment Kick Off

Integrated Communications: Nevada Health Link Open Enrollment 2023

Integrated Communications: Reno Public Market Grand Opening

Public Affairs: Nevada State University Renaming

Tactics:

Interactive Digital Content: Explore Murrieta Super Bloom Campaign

Media Event: Nevada Health Link - Public Health Emergency Unwinding Press Conference

Website: Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation Website Redesign

Video: Carmel-by-the-Sea - Best Kept Carmel Video Series

Individual Awards:

Newcomer of the Year - Bridgette Menist

The Abbi Agency holds PRSA's Pinnacle Awards in high regard and continues to establish involvement with the Las Vegas Valley Chapter.

Alexis also furthered her public relations expertise recently by earning her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) through PRSA. The accreditation process is a rigorous and comprehensive program designed to assess and validate the knowledge, skills and abilities of public relations professionals. APR accreditation is recognized as a mark of distinction in the PR industry and demonstrates a practitioner's commitment to ethical practice, strategic thinking and leadership in the field. APR is a true measure of excellence in the communications profession. Alexis joins just 30 other PR pros in Las Vegas to have earned the APR.

"Earning an Accreditation in Public Relations not only establishes your ability to perform and execute strategic public relations, it also is a testament to the commitment and dedication to the industry and profession as a whole," said Alexis Keith. "I am very proud to have earned this accreditation with the support of The Abbi Agency, who encouraged and supported me to pursue advancement in the profession."

Alexis has become the second team member at The Abbi Agency to earn an APR, joining Lauren Meckstroth, the Vice President of Public Relations at The Abbi Agency.

For more information on The Abbi Agency and their work as an integrated marketing agency, visit http://www.theabbiagency.com.

About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency (TAA) is an outcome-obsessed, full-service agency that builds brands, shifts perceptions and inspires action. Working with world-class travel destinations, national health initiatives and Fortune 500 heavyweights, TAA generates movements that cannot be ignored. The agency is proudly headquartered in Nevada with offices in Las Vegas, Reno and Helena, Montana, powered by a team that hails from all corners of the globe. As a certified B Corporation, TAA is guided by the foundational mission of "Be Bold. Be Boundary Breaking. Be Big Hearted." Since the company's early days, each team member has thought differently, acted differently and believed that an agency can reach higher by moving beyond the tired practices of the past. TAA works in a variety of industry sectors, from tech, travel and education, to healthcare and beyond. Recently named Advertising Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Western Region Best of the West Media Awards and Bulldog PR's Midsize Agency of the Year, the agency excels in creating award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including Visit Carmel, Carnival Cruise Line, Aramark Destinations, the Yosemite Conservancy, Google, Tesla, Edgewood Tahoe, Nevada Health Link, Travel Nevada and many more. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Meckstroth, The Abbi Agency, 7754464678, [email protected], https://theabbiagency.com/

Facebook Twitter

SOURCE The Abbi Agency