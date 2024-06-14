The Abbi Agency Chosen to Lead Public Relations and Influencer Marketing for New Mexico Tourism Department

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing and public relations agency, has been named New Mexico Tourism Department's (NMTD) Public Relations Agency of Record. The Abbi Agency will manage strategy and execution for both public relations and influencer collaborations.

RENO, Nev., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing and public relations agency, has been named New Mexico Tourism Department's (NMTD) Public Relations Agency of Record. The Abbi Agency will manage strategy and execution for both public relations and influencer collaborations.

"We are excited to bring our 20+ years of collective experience in travel and tourism to our work with New Mexico," said Abbi Whitaker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Abbi Agency. "We look forward to showcasing the culture, people and places that make the destination unlike any other."

New Mexico, known as the Land of Enchantment, boasts unique attractions beyond its well-known landmarks. From its multicultural heritage to its stunning natural wonders and world famous arts scene, New Mexico has something to offer for every venturesome traveler.

"Through their proven success with destinations and hospitality brands, we believe The Abbi Agency will help us continue to tell the story of the Land of Enchantment through secured coverage in quality travel media and strategic partnerships with content creators," said Cody Johnson, Director of Communications for the New Mexico Tourism Department. "The Abbi Agency will be bringing a wealth of creative ideas rooted in strategy and trusted relationships with writers and thought leaders in the space of leisure travel, and we can't wait to start this new chapter with such an enthusiastic team."

The state addition to The Abbi Agency's travel and tourism portfolio comes less than a year after adding Carnival Cruise Line, Aramark Destinations and Pacific Surfliner and is due in no small part to the agency's approach to travel and tourism. The Abbi Agency prioritizes fostering relationships that enable journalists and influencers to dive deep into destinations, using bespoke ideas and creative narratives to bring previously untold stories to life.

The Abbi Agency is committed to bringing New Mexico's lesser-known treasures to the forefront of travelers' minds through performance public relations, brand partnerships, and influencer relations. By utilizing intentional strategies and leveraging longstanding media relationships, the team plans to strengthen the presence of New Mexico True amongst travelers about the rare experiences offered throughout the state. These efforts have the ultimate goal of captivating audiences where they are already engaged, and inspiring them to explore the diverse offerings of this remarkable state.

The Abbi Agency will also work with its sister public relations agency in the UK, Brass Tacks Media, to educate travelers on what New Mexico has to offer. The combined efforts of Brass Tacks Media and The Abbi Agency will help bring awareness of the state as a travel destination perfect for uncurated culture, phenomenal outdoor experiences and unforgettable road trips to audiences in Germany, Australia and other countries outside of the United States.

