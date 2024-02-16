The Abbi Agency Debuts 2024 Travel eBook for DMO, Marketing, and Traveler Insight

This travel eBook is made for destinations, marketers, and travel professionals alike who want to dive deep into what travelers want to see from a destination and how they can engage them, no matter their age, in order to ensure they're remaining relevant with target audiences. Post this

Upon downloading the Travel eBook, readers can embark upon a journey filled with data-backed insights, emerging trends and proven strategy. The 38-page eBook highlights the nuances of the current traveler, while shedding light on the importance of value-driven travel in a post-pandemic world, as well as the allure of off-the-beaten-path destinations,

especially among younger generations. Topics within the ebook include:

-Upcoming trends in the world of travel

-Travel and media habits for each generation

-How to navigate the travel industry during economic downturns

-Ways of using data and SEO to increase marketing impact

-How to use narrative storytelling and rich content to bring a brand or destination to life

-New technological frontiers like generative AI

-The growing importance of sustainability and stewardship

"As a research-driven organization working with many Destination Marketing Organizations, we understand how much data, trends and behavior affect a traveler's interest in visiting a destination," said Abbi Whitaker, Co-Founder and CEO of The Abbi Agency. "That's why we wanted to share our findings with everyone who is working to attract travelers."

The release of the Travel eBook follows The Abbi Agency's recent acquisition of three new travel clients: Aramark Destinations, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner® and Carnival Cruise Line. They join The Abbi Agency's long list of travel and tourism clients. In the last couple of years, The Abbi Agency has conducted successful travel campaigns including Explore Murrieta's efforts towards a more sustainable superbloom experience and Visit Carmel's interpretation of the viral TikTok trend, the Coastal Grandmother.

The Abbi Agency also launched its sister public relations agency in the UK, Brass Tacks Media, enabling travel and tourism brands to target audiences across the pond. The combined efforts of Brass Tacks Media and The Abbi Agency signify a modern approach to integrating earned and owned media, leveraging over 20 different technology platforms to drive strategic conversations and help travel brands stand out in today's crowded media landscape.

For more information on The Abbi Agency and their work as an integrated marketing agency, visit http://www.theabbiagency.com.

About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency (TAA) is an outcome-obsessed, full-service agency that builds brands, shifts perceptions and inspires action. Working with world-class travel destinations, national health initiatives and Fortune 500 heavyweights, TAA generates movements that cannot be ignored. The agency is proudly headquartered in Nevada with offices in Las Vegas, Reno and Helena, Montana, powered by a team that hails from all corners of the globe. As a certified B Corporation, TAA is guided by the foundational mission of "Be Bold. Be Boundary Breaking. Be Big Hearted." Since the company's early days, each team member has thought differently, acted differently and believed that an agency can reach higher by moving beyond the tired practices of the past. TAA works in a variety of industry sectors, from tech, travel and education, to healthcare and beyond. Recently named Advertising Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Western Region Best of the West Media Awards and Bulldog PR's Midsize Agency of the Year, the agency excels in creating award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including Visit Carmel, Carnival Cruise Line, Aramark Destinations, the Yosemite Conservancy, Google, Tesla, Edgewood Tahoe, Nevada Health Link, Travel Nevada and many more. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

