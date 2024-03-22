The Abbi Agency Provides $100,000 in Marketing Services to Nevada GrantLab Through 'Do Good Sh*t' Program

"This partnership lines up with our company's values as a B Corp certified business," said Whitaker. "We're here to partner with organizations who are doing 'good' in the community and we look forward to working with Nevada GrantLab on expanding their work throughout the entire state." Post this

Since its inception, The Abbi Agency has provided pro bono services through their 'Do Good Sh*t' program (DGS), which aims to give back and pay it forward with passion and purpose. In 2023, The Abbi Agency worked with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada for its DGS efforts to launch an "Imagine Ending Hunger" campaign, which was recently named a finalist in the national PRSA Anvil Awards.

In 2024, The Abbi Agency selected Nevada GrantLab for a year-long partnership to provide marketing services such as website redesign and public relations services to boost the organization's mission, messaging and awareness. Through this partnership, The Abbi Agency and GrantLab can significantly broaden its impact, extending support for grant accessibility to a greater number of organizations across the state and fuel funding into the state's most underfunded areas, including housing, education and food instability.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars in funding goes unused in Nevada. Our goal is to reverse this trend by connecting community organizations with resources to successfully apply for much needed funds," said Miles Dickson, CEO and founder of Nevada GrantLab. "We are thrilled to partner with The Abbi Agency to expand our services to more organizations serving Nevadans."

Nevada GrantLab, started in 2020, recognizes the complexity of federal grant applications and provides public-serving organizations with expertise on navigating the process. The organization focuses on three key areas: capacity building, grant services, and data, engagement and policy.

Capacity building involves teaching nonprofit and government professionals about specific skills, capabilities, and strategic partnerships required in the grant application process. Through its grant services, Nevada GrantLab helps organizations identify suitable grants, then helps them craft competitive applications. Lastly, GrantLab's data, engagement and policy work equips stakeholders with essential data in support of actions and policy improvements that will maximize the benefits of federal grants in the state.

In just three years, Nevada GrantLab has engaged nearly 700 unique nonprofits and public agencies throughout the state and helped partners apply for and win more than $100 million in new federal funding. Fueled by generous donors and several public-private partnerships, GrantLab has invested $3.6 million and secured more than $100 million in federal grants to fund public services in Nevada, yielding a return on investment of nearly 30 times.

In March 2022, The Abbi Agency became the first integrated marketing agency in Nevada to earn the prestigious B Corp certification. Businesses can earn this certification through an extensive process dedicated to conducting and maintaining meaningful business practices and supporting important causes rather than simply meeting a profit margin. While the company has always championed inclusivity and sustainability, this certification has amplified these efforts.

About The Abbi Agency

The Abbi Agency (TAA) is an outcome-obsessed, full-service agency that builds brands, shifts perceptions and inspires action. Working with world-class travel destinations, national health initiatives and Fortune 500 heavyweights, TAA generates movements that cannot be ignored. The agency is proudly headquartered in Nevada with offices in Las Vegas, Reno and Helena, Montana, powered by a team that hails from all corners of the globe. As a certified B Corporation, TAA is guided by the foundational mission of "Be Bold. Be Boundary Breaking. Be Big Hearted." Since the company's early days, each team member has thought differently, acted differently and believed that an agency can reach higher by moving beyond the tired practices of the past. TAA works in a variety of industry sectors, from tech, travel and education, to healthcare and beyond. Recently named Advertising Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Western Region Best of the West Media Awards and Bulldog PR's Midsize Agency of the Year, the agency excels in creating award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including Visit Carmel, Carnival Cruise Line, Aramark Destinations, the Yosemite Conservancy, Google, Tesla, Edgewood Tahoe, Nevada Health Link, Travel Nevada and many more. Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

About Nevada GrantLab

Nevada GrantLab, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, was founded in 2020 with a mission to support nonprofits and their local government partners to successfully access and administer federal grants that benefit Nevadans and strengthen organizations. Our mission is in direct response to Nevada's chronic underperformance in securing federal grant resources, which undermines community-serving organization's ability to meet the needs and opportunities of Nevadans and hurts taxpayers.

