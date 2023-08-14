The Abbi Agency Wins Two Accolades at the 2023 Bulldog PR Awards

The Bulldog PR Awards, which recognize the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations, have further cemented The Abbi Agency as a continued trailblazer in its industry. Tweet this

The Abbi Agency's triumph in the Best Brand Launch category for "Come Get Salty Morro Bay" highlights the agency's ability to create impactful and engaging brands that resonate with target audiences, while also ensuring the new brand will work well in upcoming campaigns.

"Everything in Morro Bay involves the salt of the ocean. When you arrive you smell it, you feel it in your skin, you eat seafood brined in it. 'Come Get Salty' successfully positioned Morro Bay as a coastal California destination with a unique and active fishing community, inviting visitors to join in on the fun, while also ringing true to what Morro Bay represents for its residents," said Thaison Kawal, creative director at The Abbi Agency. The Abbi Agency's creative approach, coupled with its strategic execution, garnered extensive brand exposure and significantly increased visitation to Morro Bay.

Additionally, the agency's Best Hyperlocal Campaign victory for "Northern Nevada WM" exemplifies its passion for executing highly targeted campaigns. The Abbi Agency effectively raised awareness about recycling issues across Northern Nevada, educating the community on proper recycling techniques. Leveraging hyperlocal channels and employing a comprehensive communication strategy that used local brand ambassadors to carry out the message, the agency successfully engaged the community and increased recycled materials throughout Washoe county.

"We are immensely proud to receive these awards," said Abbi Whitaker, Founder and President of The Abbi Agency. "These wins are a testament to our team's unwavering dedication, creative brilliance, and commitment to exceeding client expectations. We extend our deepest gratitude to our clients and partners for trusting us with these efforts and the Bulldog PR Awards for the gratifying recognition."

The Abbi Agency was recently named among PR Daily's 'Top Agencies of the Year' and received an Award of Excellence at the Public Relations Society of America's (PRSA) Silver Anvil Awards for its work on the 2023 Open Enrollment Campaign for Nevada Health Link. The Abbi Agency remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative and impactful campaigns that drive exceptional results. With a relentless focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and measurable outcomes, the agency continues to raise the bar and set new industry standards.

The Abbi Agency is an integrated marketing communications agency specializing in creative, digital and public relations services, with offices in Reno and Las Vegas and employees worldwide. Recently named recently named one of PR Daily's Top Agencies of the Year and Advertising Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation's Western Region, the agency excels in creating award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including Visit Carmel, Yosemite Conservancy, Plumas Bank and Nevada Health Link. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism, technology and public affairs industries. The Abbi Agency is a Certified B-Corporation and uses this foundational mission to make the firm a force for good, leading with a philosophy of "Be Bold. Be Boundary-Breaking. Be Big-Hearted." Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

Agility PR Solutions, INNODATA INC.'s (NASDAQ: INOD) AI-enabled industry platform for public relations and media analysis, streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and media intelligence in one intuitive platform for public relations professionals. Global organizations rely on Agility to help them achieve ambitious business goals using an outcome-based approach. Software backed by deep expertise offers high-performance results and PR insights for brands with advanced requirements in a shifting media landscape. Providing innovative technology, outstanding data quality, and high-caliber support, Agility enables success for today's communicators. The Bulldog Awards celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. We're the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists and we go above and beyond to help you build your personal or business profile in the industry.

