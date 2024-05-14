The Abbi Agency's Vice President of Public Relations Recognized Among PRNEWS' Top Women

"This year's Top Women are the trailblazing, ceiling-shattering women making waves within their organizations, whether it's skillfully navigating a crisis, bolstering a company's reputation, breaking through to new markets or supporting and mentoring their colleagues." Post this

"This year's Top Women are the trailblazing, ceiling-shattering women making waves within their organizations, whether it's skillfully navigating a crisis, bolstering a company's reputation, breaking through to new markets or supporting and mentoring their colleagues," said Kaylee Hultgren, Content Director of PRNEWS and the host of the program.

Lauren instills confidence and professionalism in the entire public relations team at The Abbi Agency through a combination of setting high performance standards and introducing new tools and strategies to guide the team toward more creative PR approaches. Under her leadership, staff across the agency have become comfortable working with clients outside their normal industries.

"I am so proud of Lauren for earning this recognition from PRNEWS," said Abbi Whitaker, president and founder of The Abbi Agency. "This award recognizes her inspiring leadership, which uplifts every aspect of our team here at the agency. She is an invaluable asset and the whole team is appreciative of her hard work and dedication."

Beyond inspiring her staff, Lauren holds morale as a top priority in her leadership. She spearheads internal events such as The Abbi Agency's PR summit, a three-day Abbi Agency team strategy session which included opportunities for team bonding and continued education. She oversees strategy for both the travel and tourism and technology public relations teams, while leading strategy for the agency's technology-focused clients. While leading these accounts, Lauren has significantly grown department revenues and built up a technology-focused team.

The team at The Abbi Agency is incredibly proud of Lauren's achievement and congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition. As she continues to lead the agency into new frontiers, her vision and dedication will undoubtedly inspire others to reach their fullest potential.

About The Abbi Agency: The Abbi Agency is an integrated communications and top performance marketing agency focusing on creative, digital and public relations services, with offices in Reno and Las Vegas and employees worldwide. Recently named recently named among PR Daily's Top Agencies of the Year and Advertising Agency of the Year by the American Advertising Federation's Western Region, the agency excels in creating award-winning integrated marketing campaigns for clients, including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, Yosemite Conservancy, Plumas Bank, Nevada Health Link and Travel Nevada. The agency works extensively in the travel and tourism, technology and public affairs industries. The Abbi Agency is a Certified B-Corporation and uses this foundational mission to make the agency a force for good, leading with a philosophy of "Be Bold. Be Boundary-Breaking. Be Big-Hearted." Learn more at theabbiagency.com.

About PRNEWS: PRNEWS is the largest event and digital media brand providing business intelligence and face-to-face experiences to the PR and Communications industry. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

