The Academy Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Tech Education

Christopher Perez, the founder and CEO of The Academy, established this institution with a clear mission: to offer high-quality tech education at an affordable price. "We not only provide students with essential lectures and hands-on building activities but also prepare them to pass the necessary IT certification exams to help them secure employment," Perez shared. "Our graduates are well-positioned to thrive in an increasingly competitive job market."

At The Academy, students embark on a unique and personalized educational journey designed to foster professional and personal development, academic achievement, and social interaction. This holistic approach is more crucial than ever in a world of continually changing technology trends and requirements.

Why Train at The Academy?

What sets The Academy apart as South Florida's premier IT training resource over the past two decades? The answer is simple: a proven track record of providing students with the tools they need to launch successful careers. With a capacity to train over 2,000 IT professionals and developers from more than 500 companies annually, The Academy boasts an impressive 96% success rate for completing training courses. Students benefit from over 20 years of IT training experience and a legacy of success.

Whether you're an experienced IT professional seeking additional certifications or someone looking to begin a new career in technology, The Academy offers the training necessary to advance your IT career. For instance, accelerated IT vocational programs have been developed to teach the skills required to start a new IT career in just four months, even if the candidate lacks prior technology experience.

What Sets The Academy Apart?

One key differentiator of The Academy's Cybersecurity, Cloud, and Coding Training Centers is the alignment of programs with standard industry certifications, providing students with a significant advantage in job searches and internal promotions. Additionally, The Academy's fully equipped classrooms eliminate the need for students to bring their laptops or computers to participate in training programs.

The Academy's programs, lasting six months or less, enable students to become experts in cybersecurity, full-stack web development, cloud and network security engineering, business analysis, and project management.

The Academy is a leading education provider for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) training grant, offering eligible participants in the South Florida community free IT education. WIOA, a federally funded program enacted in 2014, connects job seekers with employment, education, training, and support services. It aims to match employers with skilled workers, addressing the growing demand for tech talent.

WIOA-Eligible Programs at The Academy

The Academy offers eligible courses that can be completed either in-person or online for added convenience. To be eligible for WIOA, candidates must belong to one of the following categories:

Dislocated Worker: Individuals recently laid off or notified of upcoming layoffs.

WIOA Adult: Individuals aged 18-72 who do not meet WIOA Youth or Dislocated Worker criteria. They must be unemployed or employed at or below 200% of the Lower Living Standard Income Level (LLSIL), depending on family size.

The WIOA application process takes several weeks, so starting early is advisable. Once your WIOA grant is approved, reach out to our Student Services Department for a Letter of Acceptance and an enrollment appointment.

Diverse Applicants Welcome

The Academy welcomes students from all backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of an exceptional work ethic and a thirst for knowledge. Prospective students should possess ambition, self-discipline, and an inquisitive mind. For those unsure about the most suitable training program, The Academy offers one-on-one meetings with a Learning Manager to explore options and assess program compatibility.

About The Academy

The Academy is a leading tech education hub in South Florida, celebrating 20 years of providing high-quality IT training and education. With a commitment to empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed for successful IT careers, The Academy offers a wide range of programs, aligned with industry certifications, and serves as a top education provider for the WIOA training grant. For more information about The Academy and its educational offerings, please visit the official website at AcademyFlorida.com.

