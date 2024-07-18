The Acclaimed mPOP® Hybrid mPOS Solution Now Includes Bluetooth Connectivity

Enjoy flawless connectivity with the latest mPOP® model, the POP10CBi, featuring Bluetooth capability alongside USB-C.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star Micronics, a leading manufacturer of mobile, point-of-sale (POS), and customer engagement technologies, is proudly releasing their newest addition to the mCollection®, the mPOP model POP10CBi. Star's mPOP (mobile point of purchase) remains the industry's number one hybrid POS solution that combines a cash drawer and printer peripheral into one simplified and stylish system.

With the POP10CBi, Star offers convenient Bluetooth connectivity, enhancing the flexibility of direct iOS connectivity while also supporting Windows and Android devices. This compact and fully integrated peripheral is ideal for tablet- and mobile device-based POS (mPOS) systems.

Connect your preferred tablet or mobile device, and the POP10CBi transforms into a fully unified POS system. It's compatible with all major operating systems (iOS, Android, Windows, macOS) and works with any supported POS or mPOS software, allowing retailers the freedom to use various platforms. With Apple MFi certification, the POP10CBi allows a direct USB-C connection with the iPad®, iPhone®, and iPod Touch®, enabling it to charge your iOS device while data is transferring. This convenient method uses the same charge cord included with the iOS device. Enhancing functionality, the POP10CBi has USB-A and USB-B ports for connecting external devices or peripherals, such as an optional 2D barcode scanner.

The complete mPOP line combines a two-inch thermal receipt printer with "drop-in and print" paper loading and a unique, functional Flat Bill till. The till, featuring a 4-bill and 4- or 6-coin slot design, provides easy currency storage and management with the same small footprint. As an added option, Star Micronics also offers the mUnite EZPOS tablet display stand, fitting any mPOP® perfectly.

The functions and connectivity of the mPOP make processing customer transactions smooth and hassle-free for small shops, cafes, florists, food trucks, and more. With multiple exit options for enhanced cable management, it complements any countertop or on-the-go area for a visually appealing POS system no matter where you do business. Aesthetically modern and elegant, the mPOP provides the ultimate POS solution for the new face of mPOS.

About Star Micronics

Star Micronics, a world leader in point-of-sale (POS), has designated a portfolio of printing, labeling, secure cash management, and customer engagement solutions for any retail or hospitality establishment. Embracing the mPOS wave, Star's SDKs allow developers to utilize Star printers with Android™, iOS, iPad®, and iPhone® devices to generate receipts, labels, Chit, and tickets. Star Micronics is always leading and always innovating, creating cloud-based printing solutions, including CloudPRNT and Star Cloud Services, with AOA support and MFi connectivity. Star also has a wealth of peripherals, including 2D barcode scanners, scales, tablet display stands, and more. Visit starmicronics.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, or LinkedIn to learn more.

