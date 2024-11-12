The Acclaimed Thesis Hotel Miami Joins Curio Collection By Hilton™

"Curio Collection's ethos reflects our commitment to exceptional hospitality and the vibrant community atmosphere that we have cultivated here," said Vikash Maharaj, general manager, Thesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton. Post this

As a community hotspot, the hotel hosts a variety of activities, including local art exhibitions, live music performances, wellness workshops and culinary experiences. Guests can unwind by the pool while enjoying refreshing cocktails and bites at Ivy Rooftop, gather at The Collab for happy hour, or indulge in innovative cuisine at the hotel's nationally acclaimed signature restaurant, Mamey. The property continues to serve as an inviting backdrop for gatherings with friends and family—now with enhanced benefits for Hilton members.

"We are delighted that THesis has been selected to join the Curio Collection," said Vikash Maharaj, general manager, Thesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Curio Collection's ethos reflects our commitment to exceptional hospitality and the vibrant community atmosphere that we have cultivated here. As a premier destination for visitors and locals alike, we look forward to offering benefits for Hilton members while continuing to create unforgettable experiences that celebrate the essence of Coral Gables and the dynamic destination of Miami."

"Situated in the sought-after destination of South Florida, THesis Hotel Miami is a welcomed addition to the rapidly growing Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio," said Brooke Thomas, senior director, Curio Collection by Hilton. "The Collection aims to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments, and THesis' high-end amenities, bespoke design and world-class food and beverage ranging from a full-service restaurant to a rooftop bar make this hotel an ideal fit for the Collection."

Elevated Guest Accommodations

THesis Hotel's 245 sun-filled guest rooms and suites are thoughtfully designed for relaxation and creativity, overlooking the Mahi Waterway. Chic architectural furnishings and whimsical artwork create an inspiring atmosphere, while rich textures and plush, hypoallergenic bedding offer the comforts of home. En-suite bathrooms feature striking tile work, spacious walk-in showers and Malin+Goetz toiletries.

Culinary Excellence by Chef Nicolas Mazier

Helmed by Executive Chef Nicolas Mazier, who joined THesis in January 2024, the property is an established culinary destination in Coral Gables. The signature restaurant, Mamey, presents a fusion of world cuisines inspired by global flavors and local ingredients. The Collab serves as a lively hub where the local community gathers to enjoy contemporary cuisine while engaging with live music, visual art and shared cultural experiences. The Ivy Rooftop, open daily from 11 a.m., is a sun-filled oasis offering unique island-inspired drinks accompanied by live music, ranging from DJs to jazz nights. Together, these venues foster connections and celebrate local culture at THesis.

Tailored Events for Every Occasion

THesis is the premier venue for meetings and events, featuring over 20,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor spaces filled with natural light. With six event rooms, including a main meeting room that accommodates 200 guests and four breakout areas, the hotel offers endless possibilities for personalized experiences. Whether hosting a conference, wedding, or social gathering, the modern venues are perfect for any occasion, complemented by Chef Mazier's exceptional catering menus. From rehearsal dinners at Mamey to post-nuptial brunches, THesis provides a comprehensive suite of services to make every event memorable.

THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 24 distinct brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows them to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton's website.

About Curio Collection by Hilton™

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 170 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the Curio Collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton™

THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton is a modern property that serves as a cultural hub in Coral Gables with 245 contemporary guest rooms and suites in a strikingly designed building. THesis is a culinary-driven property with elevated amenities that include a sun-filled rooftop pool with tropical views, a poolside bar perfect for soaking up the Florida sun and an open-air paseo. With a robust year-round calendar of programming and events – all open to the public – THesis is not only a hotel but a destination where curious, like-minded individuals exchange ideas, celebrate art, discover new cultural experiences and engage with the community. Conceived as a modern-day town square and communal gathering space at the intersection of three historic neighborhoods – Coral Gables, South Miami and Coconut Grove – THesis fosters genuine connection and creative expression. The hotel is managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. For more information, visit thesishotelmiami.com.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality was formed by the 2021 merger of three hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and establishing a position as a best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.PyramidGlobal.com.

