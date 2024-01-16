The Activated Man Makes Arizona Debut at Chandler International Film Festival

We're thrilled to bring The Activated Man to the exciting lineup of feature films making their Arizona debut at the Chandler International Film Festival, this year. Post this

Drawing on the universal theme of grief with a twist that Gyeney's work has become noted for, The Activated Man stars Jamie Costa as an everyman who loses his beloved dog. His grief spurs disturbing visions that cause him to wonder if he's dealing with the usual highs and lows of a painful loss, or if darker forces are preying on his mind.

The cast is rounded out by genre icons Tony Todd (Candyman), Sean Young (Blade Runner), and four-time Jason Voorhees actor Kane Hodder, alongside Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You) and longtime Gyeney collaborator Scott Brown as the villainous 'Fedora Man.' Director Nicholas Gyeney and star Andrew Keegan will be in attendance of CIFF on Jan. 21 and will hold a Q&A after the film's screening. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Andrew Keegan before and after the screening.

As Ors Gabriel struggles with the grief from losing his best friend and beloved dog to cancer, the trauma brings on strange visions only Ors can see. While he questions whether his mind has fractured or if it's actually real, a mysterious rise in murder-suicides takes hold of the city, and Ors becomes haunted by images of a shadowy figure known as 'The Fedora Man'. Through torments and terror, Ors must face his fears and confront 'The Fedora Man' as he uncovers dark secrets from his past, while finally embracing who he really is, and what he is meant to do.

Tickets for CIFF begin at $15 for a single show and $240 for an entire festival event pass. To view the event schedule and to purchase tickets to The Activated Man, visit www.chandlerfilmfestival.com.

About Chandler International Film Festival

The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) is a nonprofit (501c3) diversified and pioneering film festival located in Chandler, Ariz. With a passion for the art of filmmaking, the Chandler International Film Festival aims to support independent filmmakers from all over the world and their filmmaking. CIFF provides a platform through which projects are reviewed, judged, and honored for their uniqueness, creativity, and storytelling ability. To learn more, please visit www.chandlerfilmfestival.com.

