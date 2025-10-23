The Active Archive Alliance Appoints Arcitecta's Eric Polet to its Board of Directors to Serve as Co-Chairperson

Arcitecta's Eric Polet named Co-Chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance.
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance today announced that Eric Polet, Director of Product Marketing at Arcitecta, has been appointed to its Board of Directors and named co-chairperson of the organization. Polet will join co-chairperson Rich Gadomski in leading the organization and supporting its vision to promote awareness of active archive solutions for addressing the challenges of managing data at scale.
"Eric has a proven track record of advancing innovative technologies and has been involved with the Active Archive Alliance for over a decade," said Rich Gadomski, co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance and director of channel sales and new business development at FUJIFILM North America Corp., Data Storage Solutions. "His depth of knowledge of active archive use cases and the broader market will be a valuable asset to the Alliance. I look forward to working with him to advance our mission."
Polet brings extensive data storage industry experience to the Active Archive Alliance, with a focus on secondary storage and applications such as backup, archiving and disaster recovery. He currently serves as Director of Product Marketing at Arcitecta, where he executes the company's Mediaflux product roadmap and helps customers solve their data management challenges and realize the value of their data. Before joining Arcitecta, he was Product Marketing Manager at Spectra Logic, where he developed strategic product positioning and messaging to differentiate the company's solutions in the market.
An active archive model solves data growth challenges and enables organizations to manage and access their archival data cost-effectively and energy efficiently. An active archive empowers data owners to build intelligent archival storage systems that combine flash, disk, optical and tape storage in both the data center and the cloud. These innovative, flexible active archiving solutions enable users to maintain online access to manage and derive value from massively growing archives.
"I'm excited to help lead the Alliance during this exciting time in the IT industry. As the AI boom continues, active archives will play a central role in ensuring high-value datasets remain instantly accessible," said Polet. "Organizations are increasingly adopting a combination of active archives, intelligent tiering and hybrid cloud architectures to optimize storage utilization at scale, and our members are providing innovative solutions to collectively meet this demand."
Supporting Resources:
Active Archive Report: How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies
More on Active Archive Alliance
Listen to our Virtual Conference sessions
Check out our eBook on AI/ML
Read our Blog
View our Case Studies
Follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook
About Active Archive Alliance
The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, Arcitecta, BDT Media Automation, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, MagStor, PoINT Software & Systems, Savartus, Spectra Logic, Wasabi Technologies, Western Digital and XenData.
Media Contacts
IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of the Active Archive Alliance
Meredith Bagnulo
ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission.
©2025 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Meredith Bagnulo, Active Archive Alliance, 1 3035137494, [email protected], www.activearchive.com
SOURCE Active Archive Alliance
Share this article