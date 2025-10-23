The Active Archive Alliance Appoints Arcitecta's Eric Polet to its Board of Directors to Serve as Co-Chairperson

"As the AI boom continues, active archives will play a central role in ensuring high-value datasets remain instantly accessible." Post this

Polet brings extensive data storage industry experience to the Active Archive Alliance, with a focus on secondary storage and applications such as backup, archiving and disaster recovery. He currently serves as Director of Product Marketing at Arcitecta, where he executes the company's Mediaflux product roadmap and helps customers solve their data management challenges and realize the value of their data. Before joining Arcitecta, he was Product Marketing Manager at Spectra Logic, where he developed strategic product positioning and messaging to differentiate the company's solutions in the market.

An active archive model solves data growth challenges and enables organizations to manage and access their archival data cost-effectively and energy efficiently. An active archive empowers data owners to build intelligent archival storage systems that combine flash, disk, optical and tape storage in both the data center and the cloud. These innovative, flexible active archiving solutions enable users to maintain online access to manage and derive value from massively growing archives.

"I'm excited to help lead the Alliance during this exciting time in the IT industry. As the AI boom continues, active archives will play a central role in ensuring high-value datasets remain instantly accessible," said Polet. "Organizations are increasingly adopting a combination of active archives, intelligent tiering and hybrid cloud architectures to optimize storage utilization at scale, and our members are providing innovative solutions to collectively meet this demand."

Supporting Resources:

Active Archive Report: How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies

More on Active Archive Alliance

Listen to our Virtual Conference sessions

Check out our eBook on AI/ML

Read our Blog

View our Case Studies

Follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, Arcitecta, BDT Media Automation, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, MagStor, PoINT Software & Systems, Savartus, Spectra Logic, Wasabi Technologies, Western Digital and XenData.

Media Contacts

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of the Active Archive Alliance

Meredith Bagnulo

[email protected]

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission.

©2025 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Active Archive Alliance, 1 3035137494, [email protected], www.activearchive.com

SOURCE Active Archive Alliance