The Active Archive Alliance Welcomes BDT Media Automation to the Organization

"We're excited to work with members of the Active Archive Alliance in providing end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies," said Marc Steinhilber, CEO of BDT Media Automation GmbH. Post this

Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life by helping to move data to the appropriate storage tiers, minimizing costs while maintaining ease of user accessibility. They are ideal for organizations with large volumes of data and those with regulatory requirements for storing, retaining and releasing data. These include industries such as finance, video surveillance, healthcare, high-performance computing, scientific research, media and entertainment and more.

BDT offers OEM partners reliable and efficient solutions for the secure, long-term archiving of large volumes of data. The company's products include discrete tape libraries from 8-24 slots as well as scalable tape libraries with up to 1,115 slots per 48" IT rack.

"Our customers can store or archive large amounts of data securely and for the long term, preventing data loss effectively and efficiently," said Marc Steinhilber, CEO of BDT Media Automation GmbH. "We're excited to work with members of the Active Archive Alliance in providing end users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies."

"BDT brings unique value to the archiving process and is a great addition to our diverse group of members that deliver intelligent data management and storage solutions," said Kel Pults, DHA, MSN, RN, NI-BC, NREMT, chief clinical officer and vice president of government strategy at MediQuant and co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance. "We look forward to having them involved as we continue to collaborate and promote an integrated system of products and services from different vendors that can provide the right mix of access, performance, energy efficiency and affordability."

Interested in joining with other leading active archive solution vendors to advance modern strategies for solving data growth challenges? Visit the Active Archive Alliance Sponsorship page for more details on how your organization can benefit.

Supporting Resources

Active Archive Report: How Active Archives Support Modern AI Strategies

More on Active Archive Alliance

Listen to our Virtual Conference sessions

Check out our eBook on AI/ML

Read our Blog

View our Case Studies

Follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, BDT Media Automation, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, MagStor, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, Savartus, S2|Data, Wasabi Technologies, Western Digital and XenData.

Media Contacts

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of the Active Archive Alliance

Meredith Bagnulo

[email protected]

ACTIVE ARCHIVE is the trademark of the Active Archive Alliance. Third-party trademarks used herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners used with permission.

©2025 Active Archive Alliance. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Meredith Bagnulo, Ignite Consulting, Inc., 1 3035137494, [email protected], Ignite Consulting, Inc.

SOURCE Active Archive Alliance