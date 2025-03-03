The Active Archive Alliance Welcomes Wasabi Technologies to the Organization

"Wasabi plays an important role in providing fully integrated solutions with AI enhancements, security and affordability built in – furthering the use of active archives for intelligent data management." ~ Rich Gadomski, co-chair of the Active Archive Alliance Post this

An active archive enables data owners to build cost-effective, intelligent, online archival storage systems that combine disk, flash, optical and tape in the data center and in the cloud. Using technologies such as metadata and global namespaces, the data management layer of an active archive keeps data readily accessible, searchable and retrievable on whatever storage platform or media it may reside in.

"With the ever-increasing demand for AI, data is more important than ever," said David Boland, vice president of cloud strategy at Wasabi Technologies. "Organizations that fail to effectively store and manage their data risk falling behind. That's why Wasabi provides fast, secure, and cost-effective active archiving solutions for industries like media & entertainment, healthcare, sports, and higher education, empowering organizations to fully leverage their data for AI-driven success. We look forward to working with the Active Archive Alliance members to provide organizations with access to their data anytime they need it."

Wasabi empowers individuals and organizations to harness the power of their data through innovative cloud storage solutions. Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage provides predictably priced cloud storage that enables organizations to harness the power of their data and affordably store their archives while keeping them easily accessible. Wasabi's AI solution, Wasabi AiR, offers searchability of data stored in Wasabi with AI-powered metadata auto-tagging, speech-to-text and other accessibility enhancements. This approach enables customers to identify and utilize their data in ways previously unimaginable.

"As industries such as media and entertainment generate and store massive data volumes, solutions for maintaining these archived digital assets and making them easily accessible and cost-effective are essential. Wasabi plays an important role in providing fully integrated solutions with AI enhancements, security and affordability built in – furthering the use of active archives for intelligent data management," said Rich Gadomski, co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance and head of tape evangelism at FUJIFILM North America Corp., Data Storage Solutions.

About Active Archive Alliance

The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online, and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, ceramic-on-glass or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. Active Archive Alliance members and sponsors include FUJIFILM, MediQuant, Spectra Logic, Arcitecta, Cerabyte, IBM, Iron Mountain, MagStor, Overland Tandberg, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Savartus, S2|Data, Wasabi Technologies, Western Digital and XenData.

About Wasabi Technologies

Recognized as one of the technology industry's fastest growing companies, Wasabi is on a mission to store the world's data by making cloud storage affordable, predictable and secure. With Wasabi, visionary companies gain the freedom to use their data whenever they like without being hit with unpredictable fees or vendor lock-in. Instead, they're free to build best-of-breed solutions with the industry's fastest-growing ecosystem of independent cloud application partners. Customers and partners all over the world trust Wasabi to help them put their data to work so they can unlock their full potential. Visit wasabi.com to learn more.

