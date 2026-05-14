The A.D. Morgan Corporation Selects Highwire to Enhance Contractor Prequalification Processes

"By partnering with Highwire, we are aiming to make our prequalification process far more contractor-friendly and adaptable." Sebastian Cadavid, Director of Process Optimization, A.D. Morgan. Post this

"By partnering with Highwire, we are aiming to make our prequalification process far more contractor-friendly and adaptable," said Sebastian Cadavid, Director of Process Optimization, A.D. Morgan. "Highwire Prequalification allows us to more quickly ramp up our subcontractor bench for several large upcoming public sector projects. Highwire's flexible, scalable solution gives us the ability to evolve our prequalification process as our projects grow."

"We're thrilled to support A.D. Morgan as they expand their prequalification capabilities for upcoming projects," said Kyra van den Bosch, General Manager, Highwire and Chief Operating Officer, Veriforce. "Their focus on building a more scalable, contractor-friendly prequalification process will help them better identify subcontractor risk and support safe, successful project delivery."

A.D. Morgan serves a wide range of public sector clients stretching from the Nature to the Paradise Coast and Central Florida. Its work spans across schools, colleges, municipal buildings, and public-use facilities. Headquartered in Tampa, it has more than 70 full-time employees and manages an average annual construction volume of $100 million.

Highwire's Prequalification solution streamlines the risk assessment process by ensuring that general contractors get the thorough analysis required for effective prequalification without placing an undue burden on subcontractors and trade contractors.

About Highwire

Highwire is the Contractor Success platform for owners, general contractors, and facilities managers. The world's most admired organizations, including Skanska, Avid Bioservices, and BOND, use Highwire to ensure their contractors deliver great work, on time and on budget, by collaborating with them to dynamically mitigate safety, financial, quality, and sustainability risks throughout every project lifecycle. Originally started as an internal risk assessment system at Harvard University, Highwire became an independent company championing the Contractor Success movement. In 2025, Highwire joined forces with Veriforce, a global leader in contractor management and supply chain risk solutions, expanding its impact and accelerating innovation across the built environment. www.highwire.com

About A.D. Morgan

‍Founded in Tampa, FL in 1989 by Dr. Rebecca J. Smith, A.D. Morgan Construction has grown from a one-person startup into one of Central Florida's most respected construction management, design-build, and general contracting firms. Still proudly headquartered in Tampa, with offices in Bradenton, Lakeland, and Ocala, and a satellite office in Starke, it is deeply embedded in the communities it serves throughout the state. Today, A.D. Morgan employs over 70 full-time professionals and manages an average annual construction volume of $100 million. Their growth and success are built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to proactive solutions and client service excellence. https://www.admorgan.com/

Press contact:

Laurel Case

[email protected]

Media Contact

Laurel Case, Highwire, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], www.highwire.com

SOURCE Highwire